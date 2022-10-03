LIBERTY — For the second time this season, the Somerset Briar Jumpers and Pulaski County Maroons played 90 minutes of scoreless soccer.
However on Monday night at Casey County High School, this time around the stakes were a little higher, as the championship of the Boy’s 47th District Soccer Tournament was hanging in the balance.
And, for the second time this season, Somerset got the best of PC in the round of penalty kicks.
Keeper Landen Lonesky was the story of the night for Somerset, as he stopped three of the four PK’s he faced, while the Jumpers scored on three of the four PK’s they took.
As a result, it was Somerset winning the rubber match between these two familiar foes this season, with a 1-0 (3-1) victory in a shootout over the Maroons.
“This is a great win for us, especially with the program they (Pulaski County) have built over there,” stated a very jubilant Somerset head coach Tyler Gillum after the game.
“I mean you have an unmovable force meeting an unstoppable object any time we play each other,” continued the Somerset coach. “The second time we played, we didn’t show up when they got us 5-0. Hat’s off to Landen Lonesky. They say he’s a four-star goalie — I think they’re missing a couple of stars there.”
As for Pulaski County, the Maroons — despite losing to Somerset in the first meeting between the two schools by a 1-0 margin in PK’s — had defeated Somerset in the rematch by that 5-0 margin, and James Rixon’s club had the better overall won-loss record heading into the contest.
But, despite opportunities to score and put Somerset away on Monday night, it just never transpired for the Maroons.
“We possessed the ball a great deal tonight, but we just didn’t play our best soccer,” lamented Rixon, after the contest.
“This was just like our first game with them, where we let them hang around, and then you get to the PK round and anything can happen,” added the first-year PC coach. “The season’s not over. We still have the talent I believe to win this region. We’re going to take a couple of days off, and come back re-energized and re-focused, and hopefully make a run in the regional tournament beginning next week.”
Somerset — 10-6-4 on the season, and Pulaski County — 12-4-3 on the year — will both advance to next week’s Boy’s 12th Regional Soccer Tournament.
The 12th Regional Tournament this season will be hosted by the champion that comes out of the 46th District, which includes Mercer County, East Jessamine, West Jessamine, and Burgin.
