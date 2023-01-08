On paper, Somerset’s first round game in the All A on Monday night against Burgin was a big-time mismatch.
The Briar Jumpers — 9-5 on the year — brought a four-game winning streak into Monday’s contest at Somerset Christian School, while the Bulldogs — 3-11 on the season — had dropped their last seven games.
Yes, on paper this was a mismatch, and on the court, it was even worse for an outmanned Burgin team in the first half of play.
Somerset’s Indred Whitaker drained five treys on his way to 19 first-half points, while teammate Ben Godby added 10 points, and Aedyn Absher chipped in with seven points.
Whitaker’s fifth three-point basket of the first half with only :12 remaining on the clock, mercifully put this game on a running clock, as Somerset would go into the break with a commanding, 47-10 lead over Burgin, on its way to an impressive, 69-35 victory over the Bulldogs.
“We felt like in our past two games we had sort of put ourselves in a hole coming out of the gate, and I told our guys that’s not something that we want to be in the habit of doing,” stated a very happy Ryan Young, after his club’s beatdown victory over the Bulldogs.
“Whether it’s in this tournament or tournaments down the road, you’ve got to be locked in no matter who you’re playing,” continued the Somerset head coach. “I was really pleased how we approached the start of this game tonight, and we kind of took them out of what they wanted to do, and then we were really doing a good job of moving the ball in the halfcourt.”
Indeed, Somerset’s ball movement early on was very impressive to say the least, with the Briar Jumpers getting a boatload of wide open looks at the basket.
In fact, Whitaker had already scored 13 points by the midway point of the opening quarter of play, as Somerset raced out to a 21-8 lead after the game’s first eight minutes.
The Briar Jumpers methodically built up that lead in the second frame, thanks to outscoring the Bulldogs by mind-boggling, 26-2 margin in the period.
Thanks to that Somerset onslaught, Young and company already had this game well in hand, leading Burgin by that 47-10 margin at the half.
In the second half, Absher was the lone Somerset starter that saw any playing time, as Young used the game to get some of his younger players some much needed experience at the varsity level.
And, those Somerset youngsters more than held their own against the Burgin starters.
In the second half, Josh Lewis scored eight of his 11 points, as he drained a trio of three-points baskets for the contest — two coming in the second half — and Wes Carr added a pair of three’s after the intermission.
Isaiah Lewis also had a three-point basket, as did Kole Grundy, on a night that saw Somerset place 10 players into the scoring column.
“We’ve got a lot of depth in our program at the younger levels, and those guys are starting to figure some things out, and they work very hard at practice,” pointed out coach Young.
“Honestly right now, we’re going through some injury situations right now, so we need to build some depth in our program,” added the SHS coach.
Whitaker paced Somerset with 19 points, while Josh Lewis added 11 points, and Godby had 10 points.
With the win, Somerset moved to 10-5 on the season, and advanced to Wednesday night’s semi final contest, where the Briar Jumpers will meet up against the host, Somerset Christian Cougars.
Young stated that he knows the road to an All A state tourney appearance becomes much harder, beginning Wednesday evening against the Cougars.
“Coach (Al) Gover has done a great job with those guys, and I know their record may not indicate that,” pointed out Young.
“However, when you look at their scores with teams in our region, they played Wayne County to a 15-point game, they played us to a 15-point game, and they played McCreary (Central) to an 18-point game, and they’ve got two guys that can really put the ball in the basket,” stated Young. “In this building, they seem to play a lot better, and those shots seem to fall a whole lot easier, so I told our guys we will have to be locked in with our preparation for this game.”
The 12th Regional All A Tournament will continue on Tuesday night at Somerset Christian School with a girl-boy doubleheader between Danville and Danville Christian Academy.
Somerset and Somerset Christian will square off on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. in the boy’s bracket, with the winner of that game facing the winner of Tuesday’s contest between the Admirals and Warriors in the tourney finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.