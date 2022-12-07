Splitting their first two games of the season, the Briar Jumpers were on the road once again on Tuesday night to take on the Boyle County Rebels. Somerset shot the ball with much accuracy throughout the course of the game, nailing about 49% of their field goals overall and 57% of their three-pointers. The Jumpers eventually came away with a 72-65 victory over the home-standing Rebels.
Somerset was led in scoring by junior Ben Godby, who had a game-high 26 points along with a team-high seven rebounds. Junior Indred Whitaker went 8-8 from the free-throw line and scored 20 points to go along with five rebounds. Other double-digit scorers were junior Jamison Coomer with 12 and freshman Aedyn Absher with 11. Sophomore Landen Lonesky scored two for the Jumpers and freshman Jacob Bartley had one. Boyle County senior Kason Myers led the Rebels with 25 points.
Somerset improves to 2-1 on the season and will next be in action against Rockcastle County on Thursday in a boys-girls doubleheader, with the boys' game set to tip-off around 7:30 p.m.
