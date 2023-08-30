Looking to build another winning streak, Somerset was on the road on Tuesday to take on a district opponent in Casey County. The Jumpers were 1-1 in district play heading into the game and were hoping for their second district victory of the season so far. Somerset got just that with a win in straight sets 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-17) over the Lady Rebels.
The Jumpers were led by senior Emily Ford who had 13 kills, 14 assists, eight digs and eight aces in the game. Junior Serenity Haynes added eight kills, 13 assists, 11 digs and five aces. Other contributors included Ella Lancaster with seven kills, Whitney King and Kyndell Fisher with two kills apiece and Kylie Whitaker with one kill.
Somerset improves to 6-2 and will be in action again next Tuesday when they take on Cumberland Christian Home Educators on the road at 5:30 p.m.
