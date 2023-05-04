Thursday night Briar Jumper Baseball hosted Taylor County. Somerset hoped to bounce back after losing a heartbreaker to Whitley County 4-3 on Tuesday night, but were facing a top 25 program in the state. Unfortunately, Taylor County was also hoping to break their three-game skid. Both teams hoped to gain some momentum to end the season strong but it was the Jumpers who came out on top, defeating the Cardinals 6-3.
Kole Grundy had the pitcher’s mound to start the game. Grundy and the rest of the Briar Jumpers put on a defensive show. Hayden Jones for Taylor County hit short but was thrown out at first base. Gabe Cole was Grundy’s first strikeout of the night. Luke Hayes was thrown out at first base by Kole Grundy. Three up three down for the Briar Jumper defense.
The Briar Jumper offense was led-off by Cayden Cimala. He was walked by Hayes. Griffin Loy struck out. Catcher Blake Abbott hit a double to left and earned an RBI, giving Somerset an early 1-0 lead. Caynan Sizemore struck out. Grundy stepped to the plate hitting a double to left field for an RBI. Josh Gross hit a double to centerfield for an RBI. Isaiah Lewis was thrown out at first base. The Briar Jumpers went to the dugout 3-0 ready to start their defense.
Cole McLean hit a fly ball for an out. Austin Garrett struck out. Bryson Turpin hit a single to right field for the first hit for the Cardinals on the evening. Chase Morris hit a single to left field. Clay McLean hit a double to center field for two RBI. Grayson Kearney was struck out as well. The Jumpers held on to the lead just slightly at 3-2.
Connor Vanderploeg was out after a fly ball to left center. Jamison Coomer struck out. Cimala hit a single to first base and it was fumbled by the first baseman. Loy walked to first. Abbott was thrown out at first base. Cimala stole two bases and Loy stole one base.
Grundy struck out Gabe Cole and Luke Hayes for the Jumpers. Cole McLean was thrown out by Lewis after his hit to second base. The Jumpers started their offense leading 3-2. Sizemore walked to first base. Grundy hit a pop fly to the Cardinal short stop. Josh Gross hit a single to right field for an RBI. Lewis hit a foul ball that was caught for the out. Vanderploeg was struck out, with the Jumpers leading 4-2 after the third inning.
Center field was a sweet spot for the Cardinals, fortunately for the Jumpers they had Cayden Cimala in the position. He caught fly balls from Garrett and Morris. Turpin hit a single to right field. Clay McLean hit to shortstop Sizemore and he tagged Turpin out at second base.
Coomer started the Briar Jumper offense in the bottom of the fourth with a hit from one of Luke Hayes’ pitches. Cimala was struck out. Loy hit to pitcher Hayes and was thrown out at first base. Abbott hit a double to right field bringing home Coomer for the RBI. The Cardinals decided to change pitchers and Gabe Cole took the mound. Abbott was tagged out at third base. The Jumpers had three stolen bases during their offense.
Both teams played good defense until the bottom of the sixth inning. Cimala hit a double to left center. Loy hit a fly ball to center field for the out. Abbott was walked. Sizemore finally got a piece of Cole’s pitch, good for a single and an RBI. Grundy was stuck out. The Briar Jumpers ended the sixth inning up comfortably 6-2.
The seventh inning started with Lewis on the mound in a pitcher change for the home team. Hayes was walked. McLean hit a fly ball to Cimala for the out. Garrett was walked. Turpin hit to first base and the runner was tagged out at second base. Hayes stole home for the third Cardinal run to cut a bit into the Somerset lead. Morris was walked. McLean hit a single to left field. The bases were loaded. Coach Grundy took the opportunity to change pitchers for the last out. He brought out Colyer White to pitch the final out. He threw five pitches and three were strikes, as he grabbed the final out on a strikeout and won the game for Somerset 6-3.
The Jumpers were led by two RBI’s apiece from Abbott and Gross, as well as one RBI each from Sizemore and Grundy. Grundy got the win on the mound, going five innings while allowing just two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out six. White earned the save by coming on in the final inning and striking out the final batter. Taylor County was led by two RBI’s from McLean.
The Briar Jumpers, now 15-15, will play North and South Laurel on Friday. The game against South Laurel is scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m., while the nightcap against North Laurel will start at 7:30 p.m.
