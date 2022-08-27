Last week, the Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled to Lincoln County to take on the Garrard County Golden Lions. The came out with a win behind junior Guy Bailey’s do-it-all abilities.
Tonight, the Briar Jumpers traveled to Russell County to take on the Lakers. Both teams are 1-0 coming out of the first week.
Last season’s game was canceled due to COVID-19. The last time these two teams met was in 2010, where Somerset came out on top 63-19.
The Lakers elected to receive. Sophomore Byron Kirkland returned the kickoff for a touchdown, and after a junior Yarley Medrano point after attempt, the score was 7-0 Lakers.
After the Russell County touchdown, Somerset was ready to receive their own kickoff. Russell County had other plans unfortunately, as they elected for the onside kick which was recovered by the Lakers.
Somerset would get their turn to score when sophomore quarterback Josh Bruner would throw a pass to junior Cayden Cimala for a 25-yard touchdown run. The point after would be good by sophomore Anderson Ruble.
The next points would come from a Laker field goal by Madreno. The score was 10-7 at that point.
Somerset had several fumbles the first quarter. One fumble would lead to a Russell County touchdown, where the Lakers would find the end zone when sophomore Owen Loy threw a canon to freshman Kinnett Willis, making teh score 17-7.
Somerset would get their turn again when Bailey intercepted a Laker pass at 4:01. Shortly after, senior Aiden Antle for Russell County stripped the ball right back from Somerset at 3:55 to go in the first quarter.
The first quarter would end 17-7 Somerset trailing.
The second quarter started and the Briar Jumpers seemed more focused, with Somerset making smarter plays. Then at 9:25, the Briar Jumpers found the endzone for the second time when junior Kam Hughes scored a touchdown to make the score 17-14.
The Briar Jumpers continued their smart play when sophomore Zach Koger had two huge sacks pushing the Lakers back into their territory. The Lakers would be forced at 7:19 to punt.
The 2nd quarter would end with a score of 17-14 Lakers lead with the momentum heading in the direction of Somerset.
The Briar Jumpers would take the lead for the first time at 7:24 in the third quarter with a Kam Hughes carry for 8 yards, giving Hughes his 2nd touchdown of the evening and making the score 21-17.
Somerset would have a big fumble recovery at 6:35, with the Briar Jumpers taking over at 34 yard line.
Kam Hughes would run for his 3rd touchdown of the game at 5:12, making the score 28-17 for the Jumpers.
In the next Somerset posession, Bruner had a pass to Cimala completed and then on the next play Guy Bailey ran it in for the touchdown, making the score 34-17 for Somerset at the end of the 3rd quarter.
With 8:12 to go in the fourth quarter Loy passed to senior Brandon Leach for a Russell County touchdown, making the score 34-24 in favor of the Jumpers.
Touchdown carry number two by Guy Bailey would follow for Somerset, with their lead now at 41-24 with just 1:38 left in the game.
The game would be sealed with an interception by freshman Kris Hughes with just 41.3 seconds left, with Somerset prevailing 41-24.
Somerset improves to 2-0 on the season, and will have their home-opener next Friday against Beechwood, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
