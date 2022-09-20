The Lady Jumpers were back in action for the first time in about a week, as they welcomed in South Laurel on Monday night. Somerset would be able to defeat the Lady Cardinals in straight sets 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-13).
The Jumpers were led by junior Emily Ford, who led the team in both kills with 10 and assists with 19. Senior Lain Prather had the most digs with 21, while sophomore Kyndell Fisher had the most aces on the team with three.
