Somerset demolishes Indians

If you thought that the Somerset Briar Jumper football team's explosive home opener blowout victory versus Rockcastle had anything to do with the excitement of the new Jumpers football facility, think again Jumper fans.
Somerset traveled to Montgomery County to face off with the class 5A Montgomery County Indians and they showed out in a massive way to obtain a 75-13 victory in their first away bout.
Every phase of the game was clicking yet again for Somerset. The offense dominated, obviously. The defense stood strong and forced a number of three and out possessions on a team that averaged thirty-nine points just a season ago. Even the special team's unit came up with some key plays to push the Jumpers to victory.
The Jumpers set the tone of the exceptional performance right out of the gate. The defense forced a very quick three and out and the offense took control just inside Indian territory at the Montgomery 49-yard line.
Just as they did a week ago, Somerset put the ball in the endzone on their first offensive play. They even got the touchdown in the same exact way. Junior receiver Kade Grundy got past his man in the one on one matchup and junior quarterback Kaiya Sheron lobbed it up with perfect placement to get the 49-yard touchdown and take a 7-0 lead early.
After the Somerset score, the Indians got two crucial penalties to help them up the field, including a defensive holding on junior cornerback Ricky Gilmore that came on fourth down. Following the flag, sophomore Indian running back Nick Huff took it to the outside and down the sidelines for a 36-yard touchdown. The successful point after attempt tied it up with around seven minutes left in the first period.
The Briar Jumpers wasted no time getting back the lead, as Grundy blazed past the Indian special team for a 90-yard kick return touchdown.
The Somerset defense had just forced a turnover on downs towards the end of the first quarter and were already headed down field at the start of the second. Not even a minute into the second quarter, junior tight end Brandon Jones got open down the left sideline and Sheron put it right in his hands for the 31-yard score.
Late in the second quarter, the Jumper defense kept putting the ball in their offenses hand, and the offense kept feeding Senior running back Alex Miller. By the end of the quarter, Miller had racked up three more touchdowns for the Somerset offense, and helped them to an absurd 41-7 lead heading into the break.
The starting offensive unit for the Jumpers saw one more drive after the break, or should I say one more play after halftime. After Somerset received the kick, Sheron found Jayden Gilmore streaking down the right sideline and added another perfect throw to his phenomenal performance. Gilmore took it to the endzone for the 54-yard touchdown and the Jumpers had full control as they led 48-7 with over eleven minutes left to play in the third quarter.
With lots of the starting defenders on the sideline, the young Jumpers got a chance to shine against a 5A starting offense. They showed no problem handling the spotlight as they forced the Indians to fourth down in just three plays two possessions in a row.
The first led stop led to Jayden Gilmore taking the Indian punt all the way to the Montgomery ten-yard line. On first and goal, freshman running back Jerrod Smith took it ten yards to put the Jumpers up 55-7.
After the second stop, on the punt attempt, Indian punter Zane Carter fumbled the snap but quickly recovered it. Before he could get his punt off, he was met by a pack of Somerset defenders who were able to strip the ball away. Freshman Jacob Smith recovered the fumble and brought it in for another Jumper score.
At the end of the third, the Jumpers second team defense forced another fumble to set up offense in Montgomery territory. On first and goal from the six, freshman running back Guy Bailey carried it in to give Somerset a 69-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams added another in the fourth period. First freshman quarterback Alex Hatton connected with tight end Devin Johnson for a 21-yard score to give the Indians their second touchdown of the night.
Then, in the final minute of the fourth quarter Bailey busted off a huge run to again put the Jumpers in scoring position. Freshman quarterback Josh Gross punctuated the victory for the Jumpers with the 10-yard keeper that gave Somerset the 75-13 win.
Top offensive performers for the Jumpers would be the whole starting offense. Sheron, and Miller had three scored each. The receivers stayed open for Sheron and the offensive line gave him plenty of time.
On the other side, the Somerset defense showed out yet again as they allowed just 85-yards of offense and 13 points.
The huge road victory puts the Somerset Briar Jumpers at 2-0 on the season heading into their biggest test yet as they will face the Beechwood Tigers who won the class 1A state championship game last season. They will face them Friday at William Clark Field. The loss put the Indians at 1-1.
