Somerset dismantles Casey County

The Somerset High School softball team breezed through their opening round game in the 47th District Tournament on Monday at John W. Barnett Field. The top-seeded Lady Jumpers downed Casey County High School by a score 13-1 in 4 1/2 innings, advancing to district tournament championship game for the first time in nearly seven years.
The Lady Jumpers started the game out with a eight-run first inning en route to their run-rule win over the Lady Rebels.
Somerset senior Jasmine Peavey, who wasn't in the initial Lady Jumpers 'starting line-up, led the way for Somerset with two home runs and four runs batted in.
"It has been seven years since I have not started a game here at Somerset," Peavey stated. "It's always going to be rough not starting a game, especially in your senior year. But I figured if I didn't start it, you might as well finish it good. So, I tried my best and look what happened."
Peavey's bat was just what the Lady Jumpers needed in the district tourney opening-round game. Peavey's teammate Carly Cain also had a homer in the game.
"Peavey's two homers were big for us," Somerset High School softball coach Jeff Murphy stated. "She stepped up big with those are two huge homers. I am so I'm proud of Peavey with those two big hits that we needed."
In the bottom of the first inning, Kaley Harris led off with a single, and advanced to second base on a Jazlynn Shadoan ground out. Mollie Lucas singled to left field to score Harris. Carly Cain hit her seventh homer of the year on a shot to left field to plate Lucas. Emme Goforth walked, Sarah White got on base off a Casey County fielding error, and Kennadi Asher was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Kylee Wilson singled to third to score Goforth. Harris - batting for her second time in the frame - hit a ball past the Lady Rebels' left fielder to score White, Asher, and Wilson. Shadoan doubled to left field to score Harris.
"We jumped on them early and that's what we've been talking about jumping on them early, keep going, and don't quit," Murphy stated.
After Casey County scored a run in the top of the third inning, Peavey hit a solo homer to centerfield in the bottom of the third to put Somerset up 9-1.
Somerset put the game into a potential run-rule shortened game when they scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lucas led off with a single and advanced to second base on a passed ball. Cain singled to centerfield to score Lucas. Goforth walked to put runners on first and second. Peavey hit her second homer of the game, and her eighth dinger of the season, on a shot to centerfield to score Durham - courtesy running for Cain - and Goforth.
Somerset pitcher Carly Cain retired the side in the top of the fifth inning to earn her 22nd win of the season. Cain worked five innings, gave up five hits, one run, and struck out three batters.
For the game, Kaley Harris had two hits and scored two runs. Mollie Lucas had two hits, scored two runs, and drove in a run. Emme Goforth had one hit and scored two runs. Carly Cain had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored a run. Kylee Wilson had one hit, scored a run, and drove in a run.
Somerset (22-14) will take on Pulaski County (20-9) in the 47th District Tournament championship game on Wednesday at 6 p.m., at John W. Barnett Field. Somerset won the previous two regular-season meetings with Pulaski County by scores of 3-2 and 8-5 ( 8 innings).
