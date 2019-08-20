Somerset dominates Casey County 

After two straight, close home field losses, the Somerset Briar Jumpers dominated the Casey County Rebels to obtain a 10-0 mercy rule victory halfway through the second period last night at Clara Morrow Field.
Senior Jumper Junaid Ahmed shot in the final goal up close in a crowd of Rebels and teammates. Following the shot Ahmed roared with excitement as his teammates came to celebrate the winning goal.
"I felt bad for them on that tenth goal because we were jumping around crazy," said Somerset head coach Brian Blankenship. "That is one of our seniors who has really struggled to score so we're really happy about that."
The finish was not the only point of excitement because the Jumpers were up to rack up seven goals in the first period. The first goal came within the first two minutes by Fernando Canella to get things rolling for Somerset. From there it was all Jumper offensive action.
Shortly after the first goal, it was not too long until Somerset found their second goal of the night. There was a herd of players clustered around the Rebel goal and senior Tommy Wombles kicked it hard and it went in off a deflection to give Somerset the 2-0 lead early in the first.
At the halfway point of the first period the Jumpers got two goals with a minute of each other to even further extend their early lead. The first came senior Talon Cassada and the second came from junior Derek Arias who drove it down field past several Rebel defenders and then shot it in with authority.
Late in the first period senior Carlos Sandoval shot in back to back goals to give the Briar Jumpers the 6-0 lead. Sandoval kept finding himself right in the action and took advantage of those opportunities to help his team get a couple steps closer to victory.
Right before the break Arias was able to knock in his second goal of the period to give the Jumpers a 7-0 lead heading into halftime.
After the break Wombles put in his own second goal of the night as he was wide open in front of the goal due to a nice assist from Jared Bastin.
After getting his second goal of the night, Wombles assisted Arias in obtaining his third goal of the night and giving the Jumpers a 9-0 lead with just over twenty-four minutes left in the second period. Shorty after, Ahmed put it in to get the mercy rule victory.
"We knew that they don't have the amount of numbers we have," said coach Blankenship. "We knew if we kept pressing them and trying to get turnovers, we'd be able to finish eventually. It is really hard to play in a game where it is really hot. We were trying to use space and we were trying to keep doing the things we've been working on. We got a bunch of minutes for players who don't usually get minutes…We played well and there were lots of holes, so we tried to play our style to get better for the playoffs."
The win will put the Somerset Briar Jumpers at 2-2 on the season and they will travel to Mercer County Thursday to take on the Titans. Casey County dropped to 0-3 following the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.