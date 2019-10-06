Somerset dominates Lady Rebels

The Somerset Briar Jumpers girls soccer team rolled over the Casey County Rebels in the first round of the 47th District Tournament with a 9-0 shutout victory.
The Rebel goalkeeper Maddie Thomas was very busy right out of the gate as the Briar Jumpers kept it in Casey territory and took a ton of attempts.
Throughout the first half of the first period the Jumpers took attempt after attempt and were just off the mark or were saved by Thomas.
Midway through the first, senior Samantha Wesley got the Jumpers on the board with a penalty kick that sailed just past Thomas.
Just minutes later, Wesley took the ball from a pass, drove past around multiple Rebel defenders and smashed it in just past Thomas to put the Jumpers up 2-0.
Later in the first, Somerset was granted another penalty kick that deflected just left of the goal. After the deflection it landed right in front of Kate Bruner who ripped it from the left corner of the field to the right corner of the net.
Just a few minutes before the halftime break, senior Tatyana Brown took a deep shot that flew by Thomas to put the Jumpers up 4-0 heading into halftime.
Right at the start of the second period, Madison Chandler was given a penalty kick and shot it just barely over the net to leave the Rebels scoreless.
Kendall Burgess opened up the scoring in the second half for the Jumpers when she drove it down the right sideline and took a long cross shot that rolled into the left corner of the net and put the Jumpers up 5-0 early in the second.
Wesley added her third goal of the district matchup with a very deep shot that sailed through the top left corner of the net.
Shortly after, Brown added back-to-back goals to put Somerset up 8-0 before the midway point of the second period. First, she shot in a short one off a deflection, then put one in the left corner of the net from the right side.
Within the last ten minutes, Kate Bruner drove around multiple Rebel defenders and shot it just over and out of reach of the Rebel goalkeeper.
Senior Jumpers Wesley, and Brown combined for six goals as they each had three each, for hat tricks, to help their Jumpers reach a huge blowout victory over the Rebels in the 47th District matchup.
The win advanced the Jumpers to 11-6 on the season and they will be back in action Sunday, Oct. 6, where they will face their cross county rivals, the Pulaski County Maroons, for a chance to become 47th District champions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.