Somerset dominates Pulaski

After a closely contested first half, the Somerset Briar Jumpers basketball team pulled away from the Pulaski County Maroons for a 72-52 blowout victory last night at Pulaski.
The Briar Jumpers began to gain momentum in the second quarter with the success of junior guard Kade Grundy helping them to a 33-27 lead going into halftime. After the break, however, was when Somerset established their dominance.
"At halftime we talked about coming out with more energy than we had in the first half and we kept pushing out and pushing out," stated Somerset High school boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar. "We knew Pulaski would make a run and I thought we did a good job of not letting them make one."
Senior forward Grant Oakes put in a shot from inside the paint off the assist from KJ Combs to start off the second half right for the Maroons. However, the Jumpers quickly answered back with a mid-range jump shot by Dylan Burton and a three ball from Grundy.
Sophomore forward Caleb Sloan cut Somerset's lead to 6-points at 38-32 with a three pointer of his own midway through the third quarter. After his shot, Somerset scored on three possessions in a row. First, Grundy put in a mid-range shot, then junior forward Kaiya Sheron laid in a shot from inside the paint, and then Grundy drained his second three pointer of the quarter to extend the Jumper's lead to 15-points.
Late in the quarter, Pulaski struggled to score, and Somerset continued to pile on the buckets. By the end of the third, the Jumpers led 56-38.
Throughout the fourth quarter, the Maroons tried to cut into Somerset's big lead with a pair of three-point shots from senior guard Colton Fraley, and another from Combs. However, the Briar Jumpers continued to grow their lead with inside buckets from Sheron, senior forward Jase Bruner, and junior guard Jackson Cooper.
Somerset gave their fans a show inside the final minute of the game when Sheron lobbed a pass up to sophomore Gavin Stevens, and Stevens slammed the alley-oop pass down with one hand to give the game its final score of 72-52.
The top performer on the night was Somerset junior guard Kade Grundy. Grundy led his Jumpers in scoring with 22-points and helped them to the dominant victory.
Early in the game, both defenses were doing a nice job at controlling the offenses and creating turnovers. However, Combs nailed a pair of three pointers late in the first quarter to give his Maroons a 14-11 lead heading into the second quarter.
Pulaski stayed a step ahead early in the second. Every time the Jumpers would create a shot, the Maroons would answer to stay ahead.
Late in the quarter, after a three from Stevens, an inside bucket by Sheron, and a driving layup by Grundy, the Jumper evened the score at 24-24.
For a few possessions the teams went back and forth, and then Grundy knocked down a deep contested three to put the Jumpers ahead 29-26.
The Jumpers then closed the quarter with another driving layup from Grundy, and an inside basket by Stevens to give them a 33-27 lead heading into the break.
Somerset dominated the second half to take round one of the 47th District rivalry matchup. We will have to wait until next Friday to find out who will take the second game.
"Some people might think it is stupid for us to play Pulaski right after the All "A" State, but I think it was a good move for us and it just happened by chance this year," Dunbar admitted. "You got to come out and play against a team like this Pulaski team. Our guys were fired up and they got the job done."
The win advanced the Somerset Briar Jumpers to 18-3 on the season and they will be back in action Friday night where they will face off with the Anderson County Bearcats at home. The Pulaski County Maroons dropped to 17-4 and they will be back in action Friday night as well, and they will face the Rockcastle Rockets in another 47th District matchup at home.
