Somerset dominates Washington County, 41-6

The Somerset High School Briar Jumpers football team commanded a blowout 41-6 victory against their 4th District opponent, the Washington County Commanders, Friday night at William Clark Field.
After a relatively slow first half with Somerset ahead 13-0, the Briar Jumpers really picked up the pace in the second half.
On Somerset’s opening drive in the third quarter, Jumpers quarterback Kaiya Sheron rolled right and completed a 43-yard pass to senior receiver Jayden Gilmore to put Somerset inside the Washington County 10-yard line.
Junior Mikey Garland punctuated the drive when he plowed into the end zone from four yards out to put his Jumpers ahead 20-0 early in the second half.
After a quick stop on the Commanders by the strong Somerset defense, freshman running backs Guy Bailey and Jerrod Smith took turns pushing it down field.
The back took the Jumpers all the way to the Commander one-yard line, where Sheron punched it in for another Somerset score.
Just a few plays later, senior linebacker Cale Todd intercepted Jacob Yates’ pass to put the ball back in the hands of the Jumpers' offense.
They continued attacking the Commanders on the ground and moved it to the Washington County seven-yard line where Garland added a second score to his stat line and put the Briar Jumpers ahead 34-0 heading into the final quarter.
On Somerset’s first offensive play of the fourth quarter, Sheron connected with Jayden Gilmore, who blew buy a Commander defender and was wide open for an easy 39-yard touchdown.
Late in the game, the Commanders finally put together a successful drive and Yates finished it off with a 3-yard keeper. Although Washington County was able to put together a successful drive, the Jumpers walked away as victors and won it by a wide margin.
In the first half, the Jumpers were able to add a touchdown in each quarter to slowly build their momentum and allow for a breakout second half.
First, senior Jase Bruner broke multiple tackles to score from six yards out to put Somerset up 7-0 late in the first quarter.
The Briar Jumpers did the same thing late in the second quarter, but this time it was an 11-yard touchdown run from junior Cam Austin.
The Jumpers really showed out on their 2019 Senior Night with a big victory. Several senior Jumpers made some plays on their big night as well.
“Effort by our kids was the difference in the second half," Somerset football coach Robbie Lucas stated. "We haven’t played well since the first two quarters of the Danville game. We’ve played passive and disinterested.”
Notable senior performances included Jayden Gilmore, who racked up 114 receiving yards and a score. Cale Todd who had an interception and multiple tackles, and Jase Bruner who had a rushing touchdown and a good defensive showing as well.
The Jumpers football team celebrated a large class of 24 seniors this year.
Outside of senior standouts, junior quarterback Kaiya Sheron balled out as well. Sheron finished with just over 200 all-purpose yards and two total touchdowns.
The victory advanced the Briar Jumpers to 8-1 on the season and they will be back in action on Friday, Nov. 1, where they will face off with the Corbin Redhounds at Corbin. The loss dropped Washington County to 4-5.
