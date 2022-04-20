Somerset downs Maroons in 10 innings

Down 5-1 going into their last at bats in the seventh inning, the Somerset High School baseball team found a way to score four runs in the final frame to tie the district game against Pulaski County High School on Wednesday night at Charlie Taylor Field. Then in the bottom of the 10th inning, Somerset sophomore Cayden Cimala hit a bases-loaded single down the right field line to give the Briar Jumpers the 6-5 district extra-inning win.
In 2 1/2 extra innings, neither team could produce a run until the bottom of the tenth frame. Raygan New started off the tenth with an infield single. Jamison Coomer singled to center field and Blake Abbott was intentionally walked to load the bases for Somerset with no outs.
On Cimala's walk-off RBI-single, Payton Phillippi - who was courtesy running for New - scored the walk-off run. New picked up the pitching win on the mound after pitching the last 1.2 innings of the game.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Briar Jumpers loaded the bases after Kole Grundy was hit by a pitch, Griffin Loy was walked, and Abbott was hit by a pitch. With one out, Jaden Bryant singled to center field to score Carson Ryan - who was courtesy running for Grundy - and Robey Browning - who was pinch running for Loy. Logan Purcell walked to load the bases again. Cole Reynolds singled to center field to score Josh Bruner - who was courtesy running for Abbott - and Cimala - who was pinch running for Bryant. Reynolds' two-RBI single tied the game at 5-5, and sent the contest to extra frames.
"I thought we grew some tonight," stated Somerset High School baseball coach Phil Grundy. "I thought that about the sixth inning, and at least we're battling in that seventh inning. We had a lot of energy. The young guys, and they all stepped up. Raygan New steps up. I mean, just everybody did a lot tonight. Our seniors had big hits."
Pulaski County loaded the bases in the top of the ninth with one out, but a Purcell (2B) to Reynolds (SS) to Popplewell (1B) double play ended the inning, and the Maroons potential scoring threat.
Early in the game it was all Pulaski County after the Maroons got their lead-off hitters on base and to home plate each of the first three innings.
Chance Todd led the game off with a single, stole second, stole third, and came home on a Brady Cain RBI ground out.
In the second frame, Bryson Dugger started the inning off with a single, and advanced to second base on a Will Blankenship single. Dugger moved to third base on a Marshall Livesay fielder's choice. Kameryn Hargis hit a sacrifice fly to right field to plate Dugger.
In the third inning, Todd singled to lead the inning off, and steals second base. Brady Cain singled to left field to score Todd.
Somerset scored their first run in the bottom of the second inning when Loy singled to left field to score Popplewell.
Pulaski County went up 4-1 in the top of the fifth when Jace Frye singled to left field to score Chance Todd.
In the top of the seventh inning, Pulaski County went up 5-1 off a errant Somerset throw to first base that allowed Brady Cain to score from third base.
"Everybody did a lot tonight, but I'm really proud of Raygan and of all of the pitchers," Grundy stated. "Kole (Grundy) started the game and didn't catch a lot of breaks on some infield hits, but it's all about improving for us."
Somerset used six pitchers in the contest, as Kole Grundy, Colyer White, Josh Gross, Connor Phelps, Tanner Popplewell, and Raygan New all made appearances on the mound. Trey Hornsby, Braden Hampton, Carter Ross, and Brady Cain pitched for the Maroons.
For Somerset, Reynolds had one hit and drove in two runs. Bryant had one hit and drove in two runs.
For Pulaski County, Todd had two hits and scored three runs. Cain had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run.
"We've been down and that's a good win for us," Grundy stated. "We fought with them all night. I mean, it wasn't like they were running over us. We did a really good job."
Pulaski County falls to 10-5 on the season and 1-2 in the district. Somerset ups their record to 8-10 and 2-1 in district play. The two teams will meet again at Pulaski County High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
