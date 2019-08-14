Somerset downs North Laurel in season opener

LONDON - In their first game of the season under a new coach, the Somerset High School boys soccer team opened up with an impressive road win on Monday night. The Briar Jumpers scored early and often in a 7-0 blowout win over North Laurel High School.
Under the guidance of first-year coach Brian Blankenship, Somerset roared to an early 4-0 lead at halftime. Junior striker Derek Arias scored three consecutive goals to close out the first half, and notch his first hat trick of the season.
Arias scored his first goal in the 16th minute on a putback off a deflection from two yards out. In the 20th minute, Arias scored again from five years out after receiving a short pass from Josh Tucker. In the 24th minute, Arias scored from 10 yards out after receiving a nice crossing pass from Jared Bastin.
The Briar Jumpers' first goal came in the first minute of play when senior Fernando Canella scored from 16 years out off a pass from Tommy Wombles.
Coming out of the halftime break, the Briar Jumpers scored again in the 47th minute off a Lincoln County 'own goal'.
In the 54th minute, freshman Chandler Edwards scored on a header off a corner kick, which was set up by Canella. In the 69th minute, the Briar Jumpers capitalized off another corner kick when KJ Shand scored on a header with an assist from Matt Coffey.
After a Somerset player was red carded late in the first half, the Briar Jumpers had to play the entire second half one player short.
Somerset (1-0) will host Corbin on Thursday, Aug. 15, at Clara Morrow Field.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.