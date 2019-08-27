Somerset downs North Laurel in straight sets

After taking two straight sets over the North Laurel Jaguars, the Somerset Briar Jumpers volleyball team did not carry their success over to set three right away. The Jaguars got up to what should have been a lead that took them straight to victory as they were ahead 23-13 and only needed two points to take the set. The Briar Jumpers then went on a 14-2 run to make a ferocious comeback and steal the third set 27-25 and emerge victorious last night at Somerset.
After the Jumpers gained some momentum in that third set, they played with an unstoppable demeanor and forced crucial North Laurel mistakes. What seemed like an over set was quickly turned into an unforgettable comeback.
"I told them before the game that you have to have perseverance," said Somerset head coach Rachel Lange. "No matter how far you are down, perseverance. They really stepped it up and did that tonight."
The outstanding comeback was not the only time the Jumpers shined thought. Somerset came out and dominated right out of the gate.
Throughout the majority of the first set, the Jumpers had all the momentum, and at one point they were up 19-9.
The North Laurel Jaguars battled back but the strong lead that Somerset built up early in the set payed off and they took the first set 25-21.
The middle set was a war from the start. The teams went back and forth early on, but towards the middle of the set, Somerset was able to pull away and dominate from that point on. The outbreak in the middle of set two led to a 25-13 set win.
Just as it seemed the momentum was all in Somerset's corner, the Jaguars come out in set three ready for action. They were clicking and taking full authority over set three. It seemed like there was no way that the Jaguars were losing set three, but Somerset proved that no matter how far down you are in a game, you should never give up.
The top performer for the Jumpers last night was junior Trinity Burkett. Burkett racked up 13 kills for the Jumpers and also had two aces and four digs.
"They are playing better as a team," said coach Lange. "The dynamics on the court were much better tonight. We are a young team, so we've struggled a little bit with that the last couple of games. Tonight, they really stepped it up. The young players stepped it up. We just played well as a team. They fought and they didn't give up at all."
The win will put the Briar Jumpers at 3-2 on the season and they will be back in action tonight to face off with Wayne County at home.
