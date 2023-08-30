Somerset made the trip to London on Tuesday to take on the Jaguars of North Laurel, looking to remain undefeated so far in their 2023 campaign. The Jumpers also have allowed just three goals in seven games in a hot start to the season. It was another solid showing for the Jumpers, as they prevailed 3-1 over North Laurel to bring their record to 8-0.
All three goals for the Jumpers were scored by junior Tyson Absher in another hat trick performance for the striking sensation, giving Absher 19 goals through eight contests so far. Assists came from juniors Andrew Tomlinson and Landen Lonesky. Lonesky had five saves in net. North Laurel's lone goal came from sophomore Jaxon Jacobs.
Somerset will next be in action on Thursday when they will travel to take on Estill County. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
