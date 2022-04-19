Somerset downs Pulaski for first time since 2015

The Somerset Briar Jumpers hosted the Lady Maroons of Pulaski County on Tuesday night, the first of 2 straight between the schools separated between merely a few miles. Probably one of the better crowds I have seen for a local softball game in recent memory as well, as both schools had quite a turnout! Both teams have been in the upper echelon of teams in the 12th Region so far this season, and if I was a betting man, I would bet that the 47th District championship will go to one of these two teams. The visiting Lady Maroons came into this game with a 13-2 record on the season, which gives them the best record in the region.
Although Pulaski had a chance to tie the game in the top of the 7th, the pitching and fielding for the home team would clutch up, leading Somerset to a 3-2 upset of Pulaski County, their 1st win against the Lady Maroons since 2015 and also snapping the 10-game winning streak of Pulaski.
"Our girls were super excited, this is a huge win for us," stated Somerset High School softball coach Jeff Murphy. "It's been awhile since we beat Pulaski, but we've got another one (game against Pulaski) coming up. We've got to get ready for it."
"It's always huge to get a win in district play, no doubt about it," Murphy said. "We're 3-0 right now in the district , and we want to make sure we get to 4-0 on Thursday. We just gotta make sure we get ready to go tomorrow and see what happens on Thursday."
In a battle between 2 of the better pitchers in the region, Jessie Begely (12-2, 1.55 earned run average, and 86 strikeouts) for Pulaski and Carly Cain (12-6, 2.25 earned run average, and 81 strikeouts) for Somerset, fans were expecting this one to be a low scoring affair. A pitching duel it was as well, as neither team could get much offense across.
The first batter up for Pulaski would fly out to the warning track in center field for the first out of the game in the top of the 1st inning, although the number 2 hitter (Begley) would reach base on a walk following this. The #3 batter, Brooklyn Thomas, would hit a single to center field to put 2 runners on with just 1 out. Unfortunately for the Lady Maroons, this would be all the offense they could muster in the top of the frame, as the #4 batter flew out in the infield, and the #5 batter would hit the ball in the infield, with a runner being just out at 3rd base for the final out. The home half of the first saw the first batter for the Jumpers, Kaley Harris, reach 2nd base following a throwing error on the Maroons. A sacrifice bunt by Addison Langford would advance Harris to 3rd base. The 2nd-leading hitter for Somerset, Mollie Lucas, would smack a shot down the right field line, good enough to give her the RBI and put the first run on the board for the Jumpers. Cain would stride in and hit a single to left field to put 2 runners on with 1 out. The Maroons would clutch up from here, forcing the next batter to fly out to the short stop, and the batter after being struck out by Begley (her 1st of the evening), ending the 1st inning with Somerset out in front 1-0.
The Lady Maroons still couldn't get their bats going in the top of the 2nd inning, with the 3 batters being sat down in order to end the top half of the frame in relatively short order. Fortunately for Pulaski, they returned the favor in the home half of the 2nd, retiring 3 straight batters to end the 2nd inning with no more runs coming across the plate (including Begley getting her 2nd strikeout of the game).
Again, Cain continued her dominance on the mound in the top of the 3rd inning, retiring 3 straight batters (a bunt out, a fly out to center field that was nabbed on a great catch by the center fielder for Somerset, and another fly out to the short stop), to end the half-inning with no major damage coming from the Lady Maroons. In the home half of the inning, Harris singled into left field to start out the offense for the Jumpers. 2 straight ground outs into fielder's choices would give Somerset only 1 out to work with but would also advance Harris all the way to 3rd base. Cain would then collect her 2nd hit of the game with an RBI single into center field, making the score 2-0 in favor of Somerset. The next batter would then be struck out (Begley's 3rd), with the inning coming to an end after that.
The first batter up for Pulaski would fly out into center field to start out the 4th inning, although Bella Ellis would reach base on a walk after that (with Emma Moody coming on to pinch run for her). The next batter would fly out to bring Shelbi Sellers to the plate. She would then hit a single to left field to put 2 runners on base for the Lady Maroons, with 1 in scoring position. The Maroons once again couldn't capitalize though, with the final batter of the inning striking out (Cain's 1st of the evening) to get the Jumpers out of the jam. However, Somerset couldn't get any more runs across in the home half of the frame, as all 3 batters either flew out or lined out to the short stop (Brooklyn Thomas), who made some great plays to stop any more damage coming across.
The first batter up for the Lady Maroons in the top of the 5th (Kaelyn Conway) would hit an infield single to get the Pulaski offense going. The next batter would bunt to try to advance the runner, but the ball would pop up to catcher for Somerset and be caught for an out. The top of the order came around for Pulaski at this point, with Chloe Carroll hitting a shot to deep center field for a double, and thus, the Maroons had their best shot at scoring a run to this point in the game. Begley would then smack a fly ball deep into the outfield, far enough for the sac fly RBI, giving the Lady Maroons their first run of the game and cutting their deficit to just 1 run at 2-1. The next batter would fly out to end the top half of the inning there, however. Sarah White would lead off the home half of the 5th for Somerset and would almost immediately hit the ball down the left field line, good enough for a double. As the top of the order returned, the first batter would fly out for the Jumpers, and then Addison Langford would hit an infield single to put 2 runners on base, although she would then be caught trying to steal 2nd base to give the Jumpers just 1 out to get White home for another score. Lucas would step up to bat at this point and would send a heater to deep right field, deep enough for an RBI double (her 2nd of the game) and making the score 3-1 in favor of the home team. The next batter would line out to retire the side there.
The top of the 6th inning would see the Lady Maroons still struggle with their hitting, with all 3 batters flying out to give them only one more half-inning to make the comeback. The first 2 batters for Somerset would reach base to begin the bottom half of the frame, with both Jasmine Peavy (with Kylee Wilson coming on to pinch run) and Emme Goforth hitting singles to put 2 runners on with no outs. 2 straight fielder's choices would prevent scores from coming across and as the last batter flew out, the Lady Maroons would be able to get out of the inning and get one more chance at the plate to tie this one up.
Holly Barron would lead off the last chance for the Maroons here in the top of the 7th and on the very first pitch she saw, would absolutely clobber a shot to deep left field that easily cleared the wall for the home run (her 2nd of the season), with the Lady Maroons only being down 1 run at this point 3-2 and both sets of fans were going crazy at this point (and both dugouts too). A lineout to the short stop would net the Jumpers their first out here and following the next batter striking out (Cain's 2nd of the game), the Maroons were down to their final out. The next batter would step up and hit the ball in the infield and an extremely close call at 1st base followed, with the runner being just short of reaching the base in time. The Briar Jumpers then celebrated, as they clinched their first win over Pulaski County since the 2015 season, a span of 7 years.
"We executed today," Murphy said. "Addi Langford was huge putting down some sac bunts for us, and those are things we have to do to get big wins. We had some big timely hits, and that is what it is about, It is about getting those timely hits, playing great defense and that is what we did today. That was the difference in the game."
Pulaski falls to 13-3 with the loss and have three more games to play this week. On Thursday, they will play the 2nd of their season series against this Somerset team (this one being at Pulaski). Then, on Saturday, the Lady Maroons will have a pair of games in Versailles at the Woodford County Invitational.
Somerset improves to 13-7 (winning their last 6 games in a row) and have two more games left this week. They first have the aforementioned return game with Pulaski on Thursday. Then on Friday, they will travel cross town to take on the Lady Warriors of Southwestern (9-4).
