After a successful two games at Somerset Christian over the Holiday season, Somerset was back in action to begin 2023 as they traveled to face off against a district foe in Rockcastle County. When the two teams met earlier in the season at Somerset, the Jumpers came away with a 59-56 victory.
It was a similar outcome in the two teams' second meeting, as Somerset defeated the Rockets by a score of 67-61. Somerset was led by four players scoring in double figures, with Indred Whitaker leading the pack with 20 points. Aedyn Absher scored 13 points, with both Landen Lonesky and Josh Bruner scoring 12. Ben Godby had eight points and Jamison Coomer added two for the Jumpers.
Somerset now sits at 8-5 for the season and will be back in action on Friday as they travel to Casey County for a game against the Rebels that is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
