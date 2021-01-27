Somerset downs Tates Creek on the road

LEXINGTON – The Somerset High School boys basketball team continued to roll with a 67-60 road win over Tates Creek High School on Tuesday.
With the scored tied 31-31 at halftime, the Briar Jumpers outscored the Creekers 21 to 14 in the third quarter to pick up their eighth win of the season.
"This was a great road win," stated Somerset High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar. "Our guys are showing more and more toughness on the road. It’s always good when you go to Lexington and bring home a win. Tates Creek is a nice team."
Somerset's all-time leading scorer senior Kade Grundy led the way for the Briar Jumpers with a game-high 23 points. Grundy also had five rebounds and four assists.
Senior Dakota Acey scored 13 points, had three assists and hauled in eight rebounds. Junior Gavin Stevens scored 12 points, had four blocked shots, had seven rebounds and four assists. Senior Dylan Burton scored 10 points, had four rebounds and four assists.
Sophomore Jerod Smith scored six points and had two rebounds. Senior Kannon Tucker scored three points off a trey.
"I was very pleased with our shot selection tonight," Dunbar said. "Creek played us zone most of the night and we didn’t just settle for threes. We went hard to the rim and got to the free throw line."
Somerset (8-1) is scheduled to play #2 Bowling Green High School on Friday, Jan. 29, at the Briar Patch. The Somerset-Pulaski County boys basketball game, originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29, was postponed due to COVID-related issues.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
