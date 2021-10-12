Somerset downs Titans in sudden death shootout

In their opening round game of the Boy's 12th Regional Soccer Tournament at Clara Morrow Field on Tuesday night, the homestanding Somerset Briar Jumpers and Mercer County Titans were deadlocked at the end of regulation at 0-0.
After two five-minute overtime periods, the two teams remained scoreless.
So, after 90 minutes of soccer, this game went to penalty kicks.
After one round of PK's, each team had made four of five shots, so it went to a second round of PK's.
In that second round of penalty kicks, Somerset's Dylan Coomer and Ethan Whitis had each scored for the Briar Jumpers through three shooters, while Mercer County's Taylor Booth and Chase Mobley had also scored.
However Somerset's fourth shooter, Jefry Lopes-Radilla, found the back of the nets for a score, while Mercer County's Troy Diaz-Ward's shot was unsuccessful.
As a result, it was Somerset improving to 9-5-1 on the season with a wild and thrilling victory over Mercer County, 1-0 (7-6).
With the win, Somerset advances to Wednesday night's semi final round of the tourney.
The Briar Jumpers will play at 6 p.m., and will face the Danville Admirals in the first semifinal game.
West Jessamine and Boyle County will play in Wednesday's second semifinal contest beginning at 8 p.m.
The two winners on Wednesday night will meet in the championship game on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
