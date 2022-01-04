Somerset drops district game to Rockcastle Co.

In their first game of the 2022 calendar year, the Somerset Briar Jumpers faced off against a district foe in the Rockets of Rockcastle County in their second meeting of the season (Rockcastle won the previous meeting 77-49). Somerset sought to make it 2-2 on the night against Rockcastle, as the Lady Jumpers had just won game 1 of the double header, and the Briar Patch was loud and ready to see another win. Unfortunately, some great early shooting from the Rockets put them out in front with a lead, that although Somerset fought hard to overcome, was just too big for the less-experience Jumpers to get past, as they fell 68-56.
Rockcastle's leading scorer Daniel Mullins scored the opening bucket, a 3-pointer, to give the Rockets an early 3-0 lead. Somerset's first point would come off a made free throw from Ben Godby to make the score 3-1. Rockcastle would turn on the jets on offense and race out to a big lead with a 12-4 run, to make their lead 15-5. Rockcastle would have points on this run from Mullins (8), Jonathan Hopkins (2), and Reese Coguer (2), while Somerset would add 4 points from Godby, including a beautiful alley-oop lay-up off of an assist from Indred Whitaker.
Somerset would then still be outscored the rest of the quarter 9-7, to make the Rockcastle lead stand at 24-12 heading into the 2nd quarter. Rockcastle would add points here from Skyler Durham (5), Hopkins (2), and Broedy Dunaway (2), and Somerset would have points from Jack Harmon (2) and Whitaker (5).
The 2nd quarter of play saw the Briar Jumpers play much more efficient basketball, outscoring the Rockets 16-11 to trim the deficit at halftime to just 7 points at 35-28, a much welcome improvement during the quarter over the abysmal play that occurred during the 1st quarter. Somerset would get these 16 points from Harmon (4), Logan Purcell (6), and Godby (6). Rockcastle would answer with points from players such as Mullins (7), Hopkins (2), and Coguer (2).
The 3rd quarter started with renewed optimism that the Briar Jumpers could make this contest close heading into the 4th and final quarter of action at least, but alas, that optimism quickly subsided, as the Rockets outscored Somerset 21-7 over the course of the quarter to stretch out their lead to 21 points with the score standing at 56-35. Rockcastle was led through this great quarter for them by Jake Sanders (8 points), Mullins (2 points), Matthew Chasteen (7 points), Hopkins (2 points), and Dunaway (2 points), while Somerset would add points from Godby (3) and Whitaker (4).
The 4th quarter of action was basically garbage time considering Rockcastle had a 21-point lead entering it. Somerset didn't give up the fight however, outscoring the Rockets by 9 during the course of the quarter (21-12), but it still wasn't enough, as they fell to Rockcastle County by a score of 68-56. Somerset would have a big quarter from Harmon as he scored 11 points (including 3 3-point baskets), and would also have points scored from Godby (3), Whitaker (5), and Jack Bruner (2). Rockcastle would have points scored during the final quarter by Mullins (2), Coguer (4), Sanders (4), and Hopkins (5).
Somerset was led in scoring by 3 players in double figures; Jack Harmon and Ben Godby with 17 points apiece, and Indred Whitaker with 14 points. They also had contributions from Logan Purcell (6 points) and Jack Bruner (2 points). Rockcastle was led in scoring by Daniel Mullins (22 points which led all scorers) and Jake Sanders (12 points). Somerset falls to 5-9 on the season, and will next be in action Friday, January 7th, as they will travel to take on the Rebels of Casey County, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 PM.
