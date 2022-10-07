Kris Hughes

Somerset High School freshman quarterback Kris Hughes drops back to attempt a pass for the Briar Jumpers.

 CJ File Photo

Friday night, the Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled to Danville to take on the Danville Admirals. The Jumpers were looking to bounce back after a loss last week to Hazard. Danville also came into the game on a losing streak, losing the last four games. Somerset were looking to win their first district game of the season as well.

Somerset would eventually fall, however, to a solid Danville team 35-14.

Somerset would be the first to put points on the board, with a 9-yard touchdown run from junior Guy Bailey. Sophomore Anderson Ruble would kick the point after, making the score 7-0 in favor of the Jumpers early.

The first half Somerset rushed for eighty-six yards and passed for twenty-two yards. Kris Hughes threw five for nine with one interception.

Danville sophomore Demauriah Brown would score all five touchdowns with 198 yards rushing. Brown would go on a scoring run of 35-0 by himself, giving the Admirals a late 35-7 lead over the Jumpers.

Kris Hughes would go five for twenty-one with one interception the second half. Somerset would rush for seventy-four and pass for twenty-one. Sophomore Josh Bruner would make his way back to the field after an injury and he went six for twelve. Somerset would combine for 174 yards rushing and twenty-one passing. They would have 255 return yards.

The last touchdown of the game would be a 17-yard pass from Josh Bruner to senior Josh Gross. The point after by Ruble would also be good. Somerset would fall by that same score line, 35-14, as the clock struck zero.

The Jumpers fall to 4-4 on the year and 0-1 in district play. Next Friday, Somerset will be back at home to play Lexington Christian in another district game. The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at William Clark Field.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you