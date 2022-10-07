Friday night, the Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled to Danville to take on the Danville Admirals. The Jumpers were looking to bounce back after a loss last week to Hazard. Danville also came into the game on a losing streak, losing the last four games. Somerset were looking to win their first district game of the season as well.
Somerset would eventually fall, however, to a solid Danville team 35-14.
Somerset would be the first to put points on the board, with a 9-yard touchdown run from junior Guy Bailey. Sophomore Anderson Ruble would kick the point after, making the score 7-0 in favor of the Jumpers early.
The first half Somerset rushed for eighty-six yards and passed for twenty-two yards. Kris Hughes threw five for nine with one interception.
Danville sophomore Demauriah Brown would score all five touchdowns with 198 yards rushing. Brown would go on a scoring run of 35-0 by himself, giving the Admirals a late 35-7 lead over the Jumpers.
Kris Hughes would go five for twenty-one with one interception the second half. Somerset would rush for seventy-four and pass for twenty-one. Sophomore Josh Bruner would make his way back to the field after an injury and he went six for twelve. Somerset would combine for 174 yards rushing and twenty-one passing. They would have 255 return yards.
The last touchdown of the game would be a 17-yard pass from Josh Bruner to senior Josh Gross. The point after by Ruble would also be good. Somerset would fall by that same score line, 35-14, as the clock struck zero.
The Jumpers fall to 4-4 on the year and 0-1 in district play. Next Friday, Somerset will be back at home to play Lexington Christian in another district game. The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at William Clark Field.
