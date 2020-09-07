Somerset drops season opener

The Somerset High School volleyball team started the 2020 season off with a tough five-game match, but in the end the Lady Jumpers fell 3-2 to L.I.G.H.T Home School.
Somerset opened up with a dramatic 27-25 win in the first set, but dropped the next two sets 18-25 and 15-25 to fall behind 2-1. The Lady Jumpers rallied in the fourth set to win 25-19 to knot the match up at 2-2, but the Lady Eagles took the final set 15-9 to take the match.
The Lady Jumpers celebrated 'Meet the Jumpers Night' and 'Senior Night' in their season opener at the Briar Patch. It was probably fitting that a Lady Jumper senior Trinity Burkett led the way for Somerset with 18 kills and 6 serving aces.
Burkett provided a spark on offense throughout the entire match, but it was her four serving aces and two kills late in the fourth set that sparked an amazing comeback for the Lady Jumpers, who were down 18-12. Somerset outscored the Lady Eagles 13 to 1 to close out the set and force the match into a fifth-set tiebreaker.
The first set stayed tight throughout, with Somerset trailing 25-24. The Lady Jumpers reeled off three straight points off a Molly Loy block and a Trinity Burkett kill to take the first set 27-25.
In the second set, the Lady Eagles took a commanding 18-8 lead, before Somerset fought back with a 9 to 0 run to close the gap to 18-17. Emily Ford had three serving aces and Burkett had two kills in the Lady Jumpers' run. However, the Lady Eagles closed out the set on a 7 to 1 run.
Midway through the second set, L.I.G.H.T. went on a 13 to 1 run to take a commanding 22-13 lead en route to their 25-15 third-set win.
With Somerset leading 11-10 in the fourth set, the Lady Eagles scored seven unanswered points to go up 17-11. However, Somerset outscored the Lady Eagles 14 to 1 to set up the final tiebreaker set.
In the fifth set, Somerset fell behind early and never could regain the lead. Burkett provided the Jumpers with their only offense in the final set with three kills.
For the match, Molly Loy had four kills, one ace and one block. Emily Ford had three aces and Abby Ford had two kills.
Somerset (0-1) will travel to Mercer County on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.