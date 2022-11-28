The 2022-23 high school basketball season in the Commonwealth began on Monday night as Somerset hosted Russell County. After a shaky season last year, the Briar Jumper faithful were hopeful for improvement in year two of the Ryan Young era. Senior Jack Bruner, as well as juniors Indred Whitaker and Ben Godby were expected to contribute the most heading into the first game as returning starters.
The Jumpers led most of the night, all the way up to the fourth quarter, where the visiting Lakers took advantage after some early fouls. Following two free throws from freshman Maddox Shearer after a technical foul was assessed on Somerset, Russell County would take the lead for the first time in the game with a made free throw from junior Trace Stringer to make it 43-42.
Whitaker then scored two of his team-high 17 points to put Somerset back on top briefly 44-43, before a three-pointer by freshman Dylan Stanelle would give the Lakers the lead at 46-44, a lead that they would not surrender for the rest of the ball game. Russell County would go on a 12-6 run to end the game and take home the season-opening victory 58-50. Stringer would score eight of the 12 points on this run. Godby tried his best to keep the Jumpers afloat with six late points of his own, including two on an alley-oop lay-up.
Somerset would start out the first quarter on a 7-0 run, including five points from Whitaker and two from junior Jamison Coomer. They would end the quarter up by the same margin, 16-9. Jack Bruner would record two steals for the Jumpers during the quarter, with Godby and sophomore Josh Bruner also getting in on the early scoring action. Russell County would have balanced scoring early, including a three by Shearer. Whitaker would hit a buzzer-beating three to end the quarter on a positive note for Somerset.
The Jumpers would get out to their largest lead in the second quarter at 23-14 following four points from Coomer and a three from freshman Aedyn Absher. However, this would be the first signs of what would be to come in the fourth quarter, as the Lakers gathered momentum and finished the quarter on a 12-6 run to head into the break with the Jumpers leading 29-26. Again it would be balanced scoring, with Stringer scoring four, junior Braydon Cerrato scoring four, and sophomore Owen Loy scoring four.
The Jumpers and Lakers would match each other for the most part in the third quarter, with Somerset slightly outscoring them 12-11 to lead 41-37 heading into the final period. Somerset would have scoring throughout the quarter, led by Whitaker with five, Jack Bruner with two, Godby with two, and Coomer with three. Jack Bruner also had a solid assist to Coomer on his and-one play.
Somerset’s leading scorer was Whitaker who had 17 for the game. Other scorers for the Jumpers include Godby with 13, Coomer with 11, Absher with 3, Josh Bruner with 2, Jack Bruner with 2, and sophomore Landen Lonesky with 2.
Somerset falls to 0-1 to begin the season and will next be in action on Friday as they will travel to East Jessamine for an 8 p.m. tip.
