The Somerset Briar Jumpers were on the road on Thursday evening, taking on a solid Sayre Spartans team. Somerset kept it close the first few innings but a five run third inning broke open the game and eventually led to a Briar Jumper loss by a score of 8-1.
The lone RBI of the contest scored by Somerset was off the bat of Blake Abbott, who also led the way with two hits. Isaiah Lewis, Griffin Loy, Caynan Sizemore, Josh Gross and Jamison Coomer all recorded one hit apiece. Griffin Loy got the start on the mound and went four innings, striking out four batters in the process. Kole Grundy pitched the final two innings and allowed no hits and just one walk, while striking out three. Sayre was led by four RBI's from senior Addison Stockham.
Somerset falls to 11-11 for the season and after a game at Knox Central Friday night, the Jumpers will travel for a return game against Tates Creek on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
