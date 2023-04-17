On Saturday afternoon following an upset victory over region-leading Boyle County, the Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled to Perry County Central for two games as part of the For Love of the Game Classic. Unfortunately, the Jumpers came out of the event winless after dropping both of the contests on the afternoon.
First the Jumpers squared off against the Scott County Cardinals. Despite scoring the first run of the game, Somerset couldn't manage to get the win as that was the lone run scored by them. The final score of their first contest resulted in an 11-1 loss to Scott County in five innings. Griffin Loy scored the lone RBI for Somerset and also drew the start on the mound and struck out four batters. Scott County was led by three RBI's from junior Luke Valencia.
The Jumpers squared off with Johnson Central in game two and the contest was much more competitive. After an offensive heavy first inning that saw both teams score five runs, the teams battled back and forth before Somerset fell just short by a score of 10-8. Blake Abbott led the team with two RBI's, while Loy, Kole Grundy, Caynon Sizemore, Josh Gross and Carson Ryan all had one RBI apiece. Connor Phelps drew the start on the mound and struck out five over five innings pitched. Johnson Central was led by three RBI's from freshman Chase Preece.
Somerset, now 9-10 for the season, will start a home-and-home series with district opponent Casey County on Monday at 6 p.m.
