Somerset Dunbar wins for the past

On Saturday night, the Somerset Briar Jumpers basketball team rolled over the Green County Dragons to win 79-40 at Somerset.
Somerset wore special uniforms to as a tribute to Dunbar School. When Dunbar opened, it was the only African American high school in Pulaski County, and numerous students attended from surrounding counties as well.
Despite still missing starting forward Gavin Stevens, the Briar Jumpers still had a clear advantage coming into the game as they boasted a 20-5 record, while Green County was sitting at 5-16. Plus, Somerset did have Dakota Acey back after missing the last few games.
Early in the game, the Jumpers drove to the basket with ease and had multiple inside buckets from junior guards Dylan Burton and Jackson Cooper, and one from senior forward Jase Bruner.
Green County guard Zach Ferguson nailed a three early in the first period that cut Somerset's lead to just 2-points, but junior guard Kady Grundy set them apart again with a pair of threes and a mid-range jump shot.
The teams traded inside baskets to close the first quarter, and the Jumpers led 22-10 heading into the second.
Throughout the second period, Somerset was smooth on offense. Their passing and offense inside the paint was nearly flawless. The Jumpers dominated on the defensive end as well by creating a ton of turnovers during the quarter.
Freshman Logan Slinker hit a three early in the quarter and they had several inside baskets throughout the period as well, but they just could not put it together as a whole.
After a dominant first half, Somerset had all the momentum and led 45-22 going into the halftime break.
After the break, Burton led the charge for the Jumpers throughout most of the third quarter. His first shot of the period was a three pointer off a no look pass from Cooper. After his three, he scored 6 more points for 9 total in the quarter.
Late in the period, Somerset had a three-pointer each from Cooper, and Kannon Tucker, and the Jumpers went into the final quarter ahead 69-31.
Somerset's younger bench players came in at the start of the fourth quarter and closed out the game. Freshman center Jerrod Smith did most of the damage from inside the paint during the fourth and scored 6-points to help the Jumpers to their 79-40 win.
The top performers on the game were juniors Dylan Burton and Jackson Cooper. Burton and Cooper scored consistently throughout the night and were the two top scorers as Burton led with 18, and Cooper followed right behind him with 17. Cooper also showed off some flashy passes as well, and both players showed out in the big win.
The victory gave the Briar Jumpers a 21-5 record on the season and they will be back in action Tuesday where they will travel to Garrard County to face the Golden Lions at 7:30 p.m.
GC 10 12 9 9 - 40
SHS 22 23 24 10 - 79
GREEN COUNTY- Bush 15, Ferguson 7, Johnson 6, Sluder 6, Edwards 3, Slinker 3.
SOMERSET - Burton 18, Cooper 17, Grundy 13, Sheron 7, J. Smith 6, Tucker 5, Acey 4, Correll 3, Bruner 2, Harmon 2, C. Smith 2.
