Somerset earns berth in regional title game for first time since 2009

There was plenty on the line in Wednesday night's semi final game of the 12th Regional Boy's Soccer Tournament between arch-rivals Somerset and Danville.
The visiting Admirals were vying for their fourth consecutive berth into the regional title game, while Somerset was attempting to get back to a regional championship game for the first time since the 2009 season.
At Somerset's Clara Morrow Field on Wednesday evening, these two old foes went at it for 80 minutes, and when the dust had settled, it was Somerset avenging losses to the Ads in the 2018 and 2019 semi final rounds of the regional tourney with a hard-fought, 4-2 victory over Danville.
"Overall, this was a great team win," pointed out Somerset head coach Tyler Gillum immediately following Wednesday night's contest. "Danville -- they were very hungry tonight, and some of those boys I've watched play for the last three years. They are extremely talented. They're hungry, they're physical, and I give all the props to them."
It was Danville that struck first in the contest, thanks to a goal from Ryan Clarkson with less than seven minutes gone by in the contest. That score gave the Ads a quick, 1-0 lead with 33:41 remaining in the first half of play.
But, Somerset after being knocked back on its heels would respond.
A penalty kick off the foot of Andrew Tomlinson would knot things up at 1-1 with 23:20 remaining in the first half of play, and four minutes later, a score by Derek Arias would put the Briar Jumpers into the lead for good at 2-1 with 19:20 left in the first period.
That was the score at the intermission with Somerset on top, and the Briar Jumpers kept the pressure on Danville coming out of halftime.
Gillum and crew had several opportunities to extend the lead early in the second half, but Danville keeper Grayson Nagorka single handily kept his club in the contest with a handful of great saves.
However, Somerset finally broke through with its third goal of the night.
Christian Whitis found the back of the nets on a rebound midway through the second frame, giving Somerset a 3-1 advantage,
The Admirals would make things interesting with a goal from Carter Dilbeck with 10:03 remaining in the game, cutting the Somerset lead down to 3-2 at that juncture.
The Briar Jumpers however -- not to be denied by Danville this time around -- would get a goal from Chanler Edwards with only :17 remaining in the contest for a 4-2 win.
"We put in the work for this," pointed out coach Gillum. "All the work that we put in at the beginning of this summer -- all the running, all the passing drills, all the shooting drills, all the team bonding, everything that we have done has led up to this moment."
"We want to take everything that we have put in up to this point, and make everything that we have sacrificed worth it during this off season," Gillum added. "We played together as a team. We hit certain spots this year where we may have gotten frustrated with each other, but that's what a family does. That's something I just don't preach to them, but we live by it. We break down to 'family' every single time, and I tell them all the time that win or lose, it's family through and through."
With the win over Danville, Somerset improved to 10-5-1 on the season and advanced to Thursday night's championship game of the tournament, which will get underway from Clara Morrow Field beginning at 7 p.m.
Somerset will face the winner of Wednesday night's second semi final contest between West Jessamine and Boyle County.
