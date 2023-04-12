Heading into Tuesday's matchup against Rockcastle County on a four game winning streak, the Somerset Briar Jumpers had all the confidence in the world that they not only would earn a sweep of their district rivals, but that they also would earn their fifth straight victory. The Jumpers did just that with a combination of solid offense and pitching on a warm evening, defeating the Rockets on the road by a score of 7-3.
Somerset was led by three RBI's from Griffin Loy, as well as two from Isaiah Lewis. Caynon Sizemore had the other RBI for Somerset. Cayden Cimala got the start on the mound and earned the victory, going six innings and allowing just two runs while striking out eight batters. Lewis earned the save by closing out the game in the seventh inning. Rockcastle County was led by an RBI apiece from three different batters.
The Jumpers improve to 8-7 with the victory and will next be in action at home on Thursday, as they are set to host the Corbin Redhounds at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.