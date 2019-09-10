Somerset edged out by Lady Jags

A free kick goal was the only thing that set the East Jessamine Jaguars, and the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers soccer teams apart last night at Clara Morrow Field as the Jaguars took a close 1-0 victory.
Senior Katie Turner earned a free kick deep inside the penalty box late in the second period while the game was still scoreless. Turner shot it to the left just out of Jumper goalkeeper Olivia Stevens reach to take a 1-0 lead.
Although Stevens was not able to save the free kick, she made several incredible saves to keep East Jessamine off the board beforehand. At the very end of the first period, she made a diving save at the left corner of the net as time expired. Then, about midway through the second period she made a high jump and catch to save another free kick that the Jaguars received.
Stevens was not he only player to put in work for the Jumpers though.
"I felt like we had two or three players in the back that really stepped up and played well," said Somerset head coach Steven Watkins. "I thought Rachael Tomlinson and Ashlyn Owings played fabulous."
Other than the defensive performance, the Jumpers had multiple solid attempts, but they just struggled putting it into the net.
Within the first minute of the period, Tatyana Brown had a good run towards the net, but Jaguar goalkeeper Marissa Perez was able to reach the ball before it had a chance to sneak in.
Later, the Jumpers put the ball in scoring position over and over, but senior Samantha Wesley just barely missed three attempts in a row. First, she shot one that was less than a foot over the net, then one less than a foot to the left, then another that just slightly sailed over the net.
Wesley took found and took very good shots, but luckily for the Jaguars, the Jumpers stayed off the board.
Within the last several minutes of the game Somerset battled and again put themselves in position to score multiple times but Brown attempted two that were intercepted by Perez, and Wesley attempted another that as just left of the net.
"It's good to have Jolie May back in the lineup," said Watkins. "She is stepping up and really getting a lot of good touches. She produced several opportunities towards the end of the game."
Overall, Somerset battled on defense and created some lanes on offense but just did not come up with the points they needed to get a victory. East Jessamine just scraped by to escape with a close win.
"I feel like we haven't connected eighty minutes of intensity," said Watkins. "We're playing pockets of good soccer and we kind of lose focus. We knew east Jessamine would be hungry for a victory. They have played some great teams and taken some losses. We knew we could be coming up against something strong. I think we're in kind of a midseason field of things and we're starting to get that grind that happens midseason."
The loss was Somerset's third in a row and dropped their record to 5-3 but they will be back in action tonight against their cross-town rivals, the Pulaski County Maroons. The Maroons come into the game with a 6-3 record and the game will be played on Clara Marrow Field.
"Tomorrow is a big night for us," said coach Watkins. "I expect it to be a battle. It's always fun to play someone that is a cross county rival. We're going to have to have a lot more consistent play to contend with Pulaski."
