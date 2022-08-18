If Thursday night proved anything, it showed that both Pulaski County and Somerset are both going to be viable contenders for a 12th Regional crown this season.
Homestanding Somerset — playing in front of a capacity crowd at Clara Morrow Field on Thursday night — had just enough to get past a previously undefeated PC team in an instant classic between these two rivals.
Through 80 minutes of regulation, and two five-minute sudden death periods, both teams were knotted up at 0-0, forcing this game into a shootout and penalty kicks.
And, in the second round of those PK’s — after the teams were tied up at 3-3 after round one of penalty kicks — Somerset’s Bryson Church sent the home folks away happy, as his goal gave the Briar Jumpers a 1-0 victory over Pulaski County in penalty kicks, (7-6).
“You’ve got two great programs tonight that have been battling tooth and nail for years and years,” stated Somerset head coach Tyler Gillum, after his club moved to 3-2 on the season with the win over the Maroons.
“Our guys knew this game tonight was not going to be an easy feat by no means,” Gillum added. “This was two teams that knew a lot about each other, had prepped very well for each other, and are an extremely tough matchup for each other. I really feel we are two of about four teams that have a legit shot at winning the region this year. This was a battle of two very good soccer teams.”
Early on, it was Pulaski County that was the aggressor in this affair. The Maroons had several scoring chances in the opening half of play, but the Maroons couldn’t get the ball into the net, despite multiple scoring opportunities.
Somerset meanwhile had its chances as well, but the two keepers — Somerset’s Landen Lonesky and Pulaski County’s Gavin Lawson — were brick walls in the goal for their respective clubs, and didn’t allow either team to get a sniff of a score.
Neither club gave an inch, and that’s what made this game an instant classic. Even after the first round of PK’s, the two clubs remained tied at 3-3, forcing the contest into a second round of penalty kicks.
That’s when the Briar Jumpers finally broke through on Church’s decisive score that broke the deadlock of 6-6.
“I know the final outcome tonight is pretty disappointing for the guys, because I thought we were pretty dominant tonight for the game overall,” stated PC head coach James Rixon, after his club fell to 2-1 on the season with the loss. “But, if you don’t put your chances away, you let a team hang around, and that’s what happened tonight.”
“Hopefully, we learn from it, because we have to put those chances away,” continued the Maroon coach. “All it takes is that one split second, and a game can flip. You take it to PK’s, and then anything can happen. We practice those all the time. Tonight was a great atmosphere for a soccer game, and you have a little pressure there with the crowd on you on those PK’s, and I was pleased with the way we put them away, but we still came up a little short.”
For the Maroons, PC will get right back at it over the weekend.
Rixon and crew will travel to Winchester on Sunday afternoon to face George Rogers Clark at 2 p.m., to make up the game that was supposed to have been Pulaski County’s season opener last week, but was canceled due to inclement weather.
Somerset meanwhile will have a week off, until the Briar Jumpers return to face Casey County in a girl-boy doubleheader next Thursday night at Clara Morrow Field beginning at 6 p.m.
