Somerset eliminated by Danville

DANVILLE - With 5:32 left in the third quarter, Somerset High School led the Danville Admirals 7-0 in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. However, the Admirals scored three unanswered touchdowns en route to their 21-7 win win over Somerset at Admiral Stadium.
Somerset didn't help themselves with six turnovers on the night, thus ending their season in the opening round of the KHSAA football playoffs.
After a scoreless first half, Somerset sophomore running back Guy Bailey scored on a 38-yard run to put the Briar Jumpers up 7-0.
However, on the pursuing kick-off, Danville returned the ball all the way to the Briar Jumpers' four-yard line. The Admirals punched the ball into the end zone on a four-yard TD run by Jalen Dunn to tie the game at 7-7 with 5:13 left in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Briar Jumpers backed up the Danville offense all the way to their own six-yard line. However, a 77-yard touchdown pass from Brady Morse to Corydon Crawford gave the Admirals their first lead at 14-7 with 11:14 left in the game.
Midway through the fourth quarter, an apparent Admiral fumble was overruled in favor of the home team. With 7:44 left in the game, Braiden Baughman scored on a 26-yard run to put the Ads up for good at 21-7.
The Admirals ended the last two Briar Jumpers' offensive drives with picked-off pass attempts.
Once again, the Briar Jumpers' bright spot was Guy Bailey - who carried the ball 20 times for 93 yards with Somerset's only score on the night. Also, Bailey caught three passes for 24 yards. Bailey ended the season with 1,138 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
Josh Bruner carried the ball nine times for 33 yards. Also, Bruner completed six passes for 44 yards. Cayden Cimala caught two passes for 15 yards.
With the season-ending loss, the Briar Jumpers said farewell to six seniors in Mason Ellnor, Lucas Childers, Aaron Harper, Christian Whitis, Michael Hawkins, and Chase Doan.
Somerset ended their season with a 2-9 record, which included wins over Washington County and Russell County - via a COVID-related forfeit.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor. Stats courtesy of Bruce Singleton with Somerset 106 FM.
