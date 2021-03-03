Somerset eliminated from All A after close loss

In a game that came down to the final seconds, the Somerset Briar Jumpers fell to the Evangel Christian Eagles are were eliminated from the All A Classic last night at Fern Creek High School in Louisville.
"Too many missed opportunities to win a state game," said Somerset head coach Jeron Dunbar. "We did what we needed to do, especially in the first half. We had their bigs in foul trouble, but couldn't make anything inside three feet. 20% field goals in the first half and 28% for the game is not going to win many games, especially at this level. We left too many points on the table and then when we finally gained the lead, we didn't do a good job of executing."
The Briar Jumpers went into the fourth quarter down five at 42-37, but quickly got right back at the Eagles.
Senior Kade Grundy opened up the fourth with a mid range jumper to cut the Eagle lead to three, and sophomore Jerrod Smith added a free throw, but Evangel's Cyr Malonga finished a pair of standing dunks to extend their lead out to six at 46-40.
After that point, the Jumpers went on a 15-5 run to take a 55-51 lead late in the fourth.
During the run, junior Gavin Stevens had a steal and driving layup and a three, and Grundy put in two mid range shots, and a pair of threes. The Eagle's five points during the run came from a three and pair of free throws from Gage Mabry.
Malonga cut the Jumper lead to two with an inside bucket, but Grundy extended back to four with a mid range jumper. Then, a pair of free throws by Mabry, and a driving layup by Rayvon Marzette evened the score at 57-57.
Back to back fouls on Mabry where he hit 2-4 free throws gave the Eagles a 59-57 lead inside the final two minutes.
After Mabry's second free throw opportunity, the Jumpers got back on offense and took a timeout inside the final second. Senior Kannon Tucker received the inbound and just missed a heavily contested shot, giving Evangel Christian the two point victory.
Despite the loss, Grundy shined with a game high 33 point performance. Stevens also had double digits on the night with 12.
For Evangel, Mabry was the number one option and top scorer with 24. Dawson Black and Malonga also reached double figures with 12 points each.
Like the fourth quarter, the other three periods were just as competitive.
In the opening quarter, the Eages just outscored Somerset 15-11 in a very defensive period.
Grundy had nine of Somerset's eleven in the period, but the Jumpers struggled on the inside as Malonga's 6'11 frame made it extremely difficult. He had three blocks in the first, and on the offensive side, Mabry put in most of the work with ten points.
The second was very defensive as well, with the Jumpers outscoring Evangel 12-10 and trailing two at 25-23 at halftime,
After the halftime break, the offenses heated up a bit, and the Eagles outscored Somerset 17-14 to lead by five going into the final quarter.
The game dropped the Somerset Briar Jumpers to 13-6 on the season and they are set to play Lincoln County next Tuesday on the road, but are hoping to schedule another game or two before then.
"We can either pout about this or learn," said coach Dunbar. "These guys are good at responding. We will see in the future if we use this as a positive or a negative."
SHS - 11 - 12 - 14 - 20 - 57
ECHS - 15 - 10 - 17 - 17 - 59
Somerset - Grundy 33, Stevens 12, Smith 7, Burton 4, Acey 1.
Evangel Christian - Mabry 24, Black 12, Malonga 12, Marzette 6, Price 3, Mercer 2.
