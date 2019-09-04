Somerset eliminated in All "A" Region 

The Danville High School girls soccer team put an end the Lady Jumpers' undefeated season and put an put an end to their All "A" Classic run with a 3-0 win over Somerset High School on Tuesday at Clara Morrow Field.
"We hadn't played for awhile and were disorganized," Somerset girls soccer coach Steve Watkins stated. "I felt like Danville was well organized, were filling spaces and doing things a lot quicker."
"We were in a situation where we had to fill some spots because of injuries," Watkins added. "I really didn't feel like our effort was there for a large part of the game. It is early in the season and I got a good group of seniors and I have no doubt they will start to pull each other together and get back on track."
Down by only one gaol going into the second half, the Lady Jumpers started off strong when Jolie May took a hard-hit shot at goal from 20 yards out that hit off the Danville keepers' hands in the 50th minute. On the ensuing corner kick the Lady Jumpers got the ball deep in the box with nothing to show for it.
Two minutes later, Danville's Ahyana Burnett crossed to Samantha Salle to put the Lady Ads up 2-0.
In the 58th minute, Jolie May put the ball deep in the box, as Jocelyn May crashed inside. But the shot attempt was foiled by Danville keeper Sophia Sanders.
Danville closed the door on Somerset in the 59th minute when Holly Helmers scored from 18 yards out off a set piece to go up 3-0.
In the 71st minute, Somerset's Kate Bruner took a header at goal that was blocked.
Danville's first goal came in the 12th minute when Danville's Holly Helmer worked her way into the box and took a close ranger that was deflected by Somerset keeper Olivia Evans, but the ball also caromed off a charging Somerset player for the on goal.
In the 33rd minute, Somerset's Jocelyn May took a shot wide of goal on a 38-yard free kick. Six minutes later, Tatyana Brown took a shot from 15 yards out that was deflected creating a spinning lob towards the goal that was saved by Lady Ad keeper Sophia Sanders.
Danville outshot Somerset 9 to 2 in the opening half, but three saves Lady Jumper keep Olivia Evans kept the Lady Admirals from scoring more goals.
The Lady Jumpers had lost in the All "A" 12th Region finals to Danville for the last six years. The last time Somerset defeated the Lady Ads was on Sept. 12, 2013
Somerset (5-1) will host North Laurel High School on Thursday, Sept. 5.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
