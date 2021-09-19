Somerset eliminated in All "A" State Sectionals

The Somerset High School boys soccer team advanced all the way to the All "A" Classic state sectionals before being eliminated by Frankfort on Saturday at Clara Morrow Field. The 14-2 Panthers of Frankfort were too much for the homestanding Briar Jumpers, as Somerset was eliminated from the All "A" tourney by a score of 4-0.
The Panthers scored four goals in the opening half to coast to the state sectionals' win. Frankfort goals by Tyler Miller, Ethan Vermillion (2), and William Coblin ended the Briar Jumpers All "A" run after winning their second straight 12th Region All "A" title.
For the match, Frankfort outshot Somerset 28 to 5. Andrew Tomlinson (2), Austin Morales, Derek Arias, and Ethan Whitis accounted for the only Somerset attempts at goal in the weekend soccer match.
"Frankfort is ranked 13th in the state, and we never could get our offense going against them," Somerset High School boys soccer assistant coach Michael Whitis stated. "Frankfort did a good job of of taking our offense out of our game. Even when we had chances at scoring, they cut us off. They are a very fast team, and their speed hurt us bad."
Somerset freshman keeper Landen Lonesky kept the match closer than it should of been after recording 17 saves in the match. Also, second-half defensive changes by Somerset assistant coach Michael Whitis helped slow down Frankfort's onslaught of offensive attacks in the final 40.
"I switched up our defense in the second half," Whitis stated. "I felt like our defense played much better in the second half and we kept them from scoring more goals."
Somerset (5-4-1) travels to Pulaski County High School on Monday for a cross-town district match-up.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
