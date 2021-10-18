Somerset eliminates Pulaski County 

The 47th District tournament began on Monday night at PC Gymnasium, and in the 2nd Semi-Final of the night, the Somerset Lady Jumpers took on the hosting Lady Maroons of Pulaski. The 2 teams split the regular season series 1-1, so it was expected to be a close game between the 2 crosstown rivals.
The PC gym was on fire for the whole game, as both Somerset and Pulaski turned out very passionate student sections for the game. All the fans there got exactly what they were coming for, as it was a battle to the very end, going the distance to the 5th set, and the Lady Jumpers just got the best of the Lady Maroons, winning 3 sets to 2 to advance to the district finals, and thus ending the season of Pulaski (25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 14-25, 17-15).
The two teams got out to an even start through the beginning of the 1st set, as it was tied 7-7, with Pulaski being led early by 3 kills from Maggie Holt and a block from Peyton Putteet, while Somerset was led by a kill from McKayla Waters, as well as multiple service errors from Pulaski. Somerset would then jump out to a 18-13 lead through the middle of the set behind kills from Waters (2), Areli Vela-Alvarez (3), and Lain Prather (1), as well as a block from Bethanie Hampton. Pulaski did manage to bring the score to 22-20 thanks to 2 aces from Ellen Cherry, but then Waters from Somerset took over, getting 2 more kills, including the set-winner, to claim the first set for Somerset 25-20.
Pulaski got out to a fast 8-1 lead in the second set thanks to kills from Morgan Keith (2), Holt (1), an ace from Elizabeth Dalton, and 2 kills and 2 blocks from Calli Eastham. Most of Somerset's points throughout the middle of the set came way of mental errors via the Lady Maroons' side, and the score was 18-14 towards the middle of the set. The Maroons, however, would then score 7 of the final 11 points in the set to tie the set count in the game 1-1, via a block and an ace from Eastham, as well as 2 kills from Holt. The final point was scored after Somerset's Abby Ford hit it into the net, giving the set win to Pulaski 25-18.
Throughout the beginning of the 3rd set, it was a battle once again, as early Somerset was holding on to a narrow 8-7 lead via many mental errors again from the Pulaski side, while Pulaski was led by a kill from Abigail Vacca and 2 aces from Abigail Clevenger. Somerset increased their lead to 17-11 through the midway point of the set, thanks to an ace from Prather and a kill from Vela-Alvarez (who at points throughout the game looked in perfect form on her kills), with Pulaski being led once again by Eastham (a kill and a block) and a block from Putteet. The Lady Jumpers ended up taking the 3rd set 25-20 however, following great efforts from Addison Langford (1 ace), A. Ford (2 kills), and the set-winning kill via Vela-Alvarez.
The Lady Maroons once again flipped the script in the 4th set, as they jumped out to a 13-8 lead thanks to performances by Holt (2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace), Clevenger (2 aces), and Seanna Mullins (1 kill). Throughout the set, Somerset added kills from Vela-Alvarez (3), Tori Smith (1), Hampton (2), as well as a block from Waters. However, Pulaski went on a 12-6 run to win the 4th set (and thus force the tie-breaking 5th set) 25-14, being led by kills from Eastham (1) and Holt (2), aces from both Clevenger and Halle Mayfield, and the set-winning kill by Putteet.
Both crowds were loud at this point in the game, knowing this set was the difference between making District Finals (and advancing to regions as well) and being the end of the season. As it was the tie-breaking and final set, the first to 15 points (or being ahead by 2 if both tied at 15) would be the winner of the game. Somerset quickly jumped out to a 7-2 lead behind a kill a piece from Vela-Alvarez and Waters, as well as an ace from Emily Ford, and it looked like the Lady Maroons had no energy left at this point, although 3 kills from Holt as well as 2 kills from Putteet kept them afloat in the set.
Pulaski was facing set and game point as Somerset held the lead 14-8, but then the Lady Maroons went on a 7-1 run to tie the set up at 15 a piece, behind 1 kill a piece from Eastham and Holt, an ace from Clevenger, and a block from Eastham. Unfortunately for the Lady Maroons, Holt then proceeded to hit the next volley out of bounds (which seemed to be an issue for her throughout the 5 sets), and then, on set and game point once again, the Lady Jumpers' Vela-Alvarez hit a perfect serve and got the ace, winning the set 17-15 for Somerset, and the Somerset student section rushed the court!
An extremely hard fought game for both sides, and as I saw the emotions pouring out of the Pulaski side as they left the court, I just want to say for you gals to keep your heads up! You gave it everything you had and I'm sure the whole Pulaski fanbase are proud of you! Also a shoutout to the 2 Pulaski seniors, Amelia Smith and Abigail Vacca, on finishing up their high school career. Congrats on careers well played!
The Somerset Lady Jumpers will advance to the 47th District Tournament finals (the first ever trip to district finals and region for this program, so big congrats for that), to be played Tuesday night at Pulaski High. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the Lady Jumpers will be playing the Lady Rockets of Rockcastle County.
