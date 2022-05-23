Somerset eliminates Southwestern in region opener

In the first round of the 12th Region baseball tournament, it was a cross-town affair, as the 48th District runners-up Southwestern Warriors took on the 47th District champions Somerset Briar Jumpers on a chilly Monday evening. Neither of these teams were really expected to make it into the region tournament so it was a huge accomplishment for both teams, no matter the outcome of tonight's game. It was a packed stadium as well considering it was a battle between 2 local teams. The stage was set for a great game, as Southwestern sent Tyler Pumphrey to the mound (10 games pitched in the regular season, 2-7 record, 5.13 earned run average, and 35 strikeouts), while Somerset sent Josh Gross to start out for them (9 games pitched in the regular season, 4.94 earned run average, and 24 strikeouts). Both great pitchers but it was clear both teams were trying to save their aces for the later rounds. Southwestern would keep it close throughout the early innings but a strong final 2 innings batting for the home team would send the Briar Jumpers through to the Semi-Finals, as Somerset would defeat the Warriors 13-3 in 6 innings.
Kolton Durham would lead off in the top of the first inning for the Warriors and with the 1st swing of a bat in the game, would strike a single into center field to get the visiting team going early. The next batter tried to lay down a bunt but it would pop up into the air where the pitcher would field it for the 1st out. Durham would then steal 2nd base before Pumphrey would draw a walk to put 2 runners on for the Warriors. Ben Howard would then strike the ball in the infield where he would be able to leg out the infield single, loading the bases up. Caleb Ramsey would then strike the ball deep enough in the infield that would score a run (although resulting in the 2nd out of the inning), putting Southwestern up 1-0 early in this game. The short stop (Cole Reynolds) would then make a great stop to retire the following batter, thus retiring the side and getting out of the jam. Logan Purcell would lead off the bottom of the 1st and would single into right field to get the Jumpers going quickly. Reynolds would also hit for a single, this one into center field, giving Somerset 2 base runners with no outs. Following a double steal to put both runners into scoring position, Gross would hit an RBI single into center field to tie the game up at 1 run a piece. Gross would steal 2nd base before Pumphrey would grab his 1st strikeout of the game to finally put an out on the board. Jaden Bryant would then hit his own RBI single into center field to put the Briar Jumpers in front 2-1 at this point. Kole Grundy would reach base following a walk although a base runner was caught stealing 2nd base for the 2nd out of the inning. Pumphrey would then strike out his 2nd batter of the inning to retire the side.
It would be a quick top of the second inning, as the Jumpers sat down 3 straight Southwestern batters. Gross would retire 2 of the batters via strike out, giving him his first 2 of the ball game. Jamison Coomer would be able to reach base in the bottom of the frame as he was walked. Cayden Cimala would then strike the ball into left field for a single to put 2 runners on yet again for Somerset with no outs. It was then back to the top of the order, as Purcell would be able to lay down a perfect bunt for another single, loading the bases back up for the home team. Reynolds would then launch a fly ball into the outfield, deep enough to give him the sacrifice fly RBI and increasing the Jumpers' lead to 3-1. Another double steal would follow to put both base runners into scoring position before Gross would reach 1st base on an infield single, with Colyer White coming on to pinch run for him, and the bases were loaded up once again. Blake Abbott would draw a walk to score the 4th run of the game for Somerset, with Ethan Gadberry coming on to pinch run. Bryant would launch a sacrifice fly RBI of his own to make the score 5-1 for the Briar Jumpers, before the following batter would line out to end the inning.
Durham and Jonas Gallagher would both draw walks back-to-back to begin the top of the third inning for Southwestern. Pumphrey would then line out but advance both of the runners into scoring position. As the next batter came up, the pitcher for Somerset would have a balk, advancing both of the base runners again and scoring one, giving the Warriors their 2nd run of the game. The batter that was up would line out to the pitcher for the 2nd out. Ramsey would then strike a single into center field for the 2-out RBI, making the score 5-3, with the Warriors looking like they could possibly keep pace with the Jumpers at this point. Wyatt Morgan was then able to draw another walk, with Somerset then bringing in White to pitch in relief. White would be able to strike out the first batter he saw to retire the side. To begin the bottom of the 3rd, Southwestern brought in Travis Burton to pitch for them. The first batter he saw would line out in the infield before Coomer would be able to draw the walk to get on board with one out. Two straight hits into the infield would retire the next 2 Somerset batters to end the 3rd inning there, the score still 5-3 in favor of the Jumpers.
Cameron Shipp would single into right field to begin the fourth inning of play. Jayce Gager would then be able to lay down a good bunt to reach base safely. White would be able to strike out the next batter for his 2nd of the game. Gallagher would hit into a fielder's choice, with the runner at 2nd base being thrown out, with there now being runners on the corners with 2 outs on the score board. After Gallagher stole 2nd base, White would strike out his 3rd batter of the game to retire the side (and he was fired up after the strike out). Reynolds would begin the bottom of the 4th by drawing a walk. Although he would be able to reach 2nd base following a steal, that would be as far as he could get, as the next 3 batters would be retired in short order, with the score remaining 5-3.
Howard would draw a walk to begin the top of the fifth inning before the following batter would line out into a double play to put 2 outs rather quickly on the board. Then, the next batter would line out to the pitcher to retire the side as it started to seem as if the Southwestern bats weren't making as solid contact as they were earlier in the ball game. Grundy would begin the bottom of the inning by hitting a huge double to left field, with Carson Ryan coming on to pinch run for him. The next batter would fly out to left field, with Coomer then being able to lay a bunt for a single to give Somerset 2 base runners with just one out. Coomer would steal 2nd base to put both of the base runners into scoring position, with Cimala then launching a shot high into the air, with it landing just past the infield for an RBI single, increasing the Somerset lead to 6-3. Purcell would be able to grab another hit after this, a single to center field to load up the bases. The Warriors would then swap pitchers once again, giving the ball to Gallagher. Although the first batter he faced would line out into the infield, Gross would launch a hit into right field, giving himself a 2 RBI single and putting the Jumpers up 8-3. Yet another double steal followed, with Abbott then launching another 2 RBI single (this one into center field), giving Somerset a 10-3 lead. After Gadberry came on to pinch run for Abbott, Gallagher would be able to strike out his 1st batter of the ball game to retire the side and prevent any more runs from coming home.
Somerset would bring on Connor Phelps to pitch in the top of the sixth and he would throw some absolute heat during this half-inning. Phelps would be able to retire all 3 batters he faced, including striking out the final batter to bring us to the bottom of the frame. Grundy would lead off here in the bottom of the 6th, where he would produce a hit to left field for a single. After Grundy stole 2nd base, Brayden Gross would come in to hit and would proceed to hit a bomb to deep center field, barely not making it over the outfield wall, although it would give him an RBI double, making the score 11-3 (which put the Jumpers just 2 runs away from winning via the run rule). The next batter would be sat down via strike out to give Gallagher his 2nd of the night. Cimala then struck a huge hit to deep center field, giving himself a double. A walk on Purcell would load up the bases again for Somerset, with Reynolds striding in to bat. Reynolds would get ahold of a pitch, striking it to center field, deep enough for a 2 RBI single. Those 2 RBI's would be the game-winning runs, as with the run rule now activated, the Briar Jumpers would defeat Southwestern by a final score of 13-3.
The season for Southwestern has now come to a close. Congratulations on a great career to the following Southwestern seniors: Kolton Durham, Hayen Hall, Tyler Pumphrey, and Ben Shaw. Somerset advances to the 12th Region Tournament semifinals tomorrow (at Somerset), where they will play the 46th District runners-up West Jessamine Colts, with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m.
