Somerset ends 20-Year drought with Regional Championship

On Thursday night in front of a capacity crowd at Clara Morrow Field, Somerset put an end to a 20-year drought.
For the first time since the 2001 season, the Briar Jumpers were crowned regional tournament soccer champions on Thursday evening, thanks to a gutsy, 2-0 win over the Boyle County Rebels.
In fact, it had been so long since Somerset's boy's soccer team had won a regional title, way back in 2001 -- the last time the purple and gold claimed the title -- the Jumpers defeated Oneida Baptist Institute in the 16th Regional title game by a final score of 6-1. Yes that's right. In 2001, our part of the state encompassed the 16th Region -- not the 12th Region. My how times have changed.
On Thursday night on its home turf, Tyler Gillum and crew claimed a 12th Regional Tournament title by overcoming some pretty tall odds.
Here's just a few things Somerset was trying to overcome in the title game against visiting Boyle County on Thursday evening:
(1) Somerset was facing the defending 12th Regional champion in Boyle County.
(2) The Briar Jumpers were playing their third game in three days.
(3) Somerset was facing a Boyle County team that had the top RPI inside the 12th Region.
(4) The Briar Jumpers were facing a Boyle County team that was the highest scoring team in the 12th Region, with 76 goals scored on the year.
(5) And, oh yeah by the way, Somerset was attempting to do all of the above with a first-year head coach.
Not bad -- not bad at all Tyler Gillum.
"Chanler Edwards, Eric Tucker, and Ethan Whitis -- they were my first group of kids down at Meece (Middle School), and I asked them to buy in to what I was selling," stated a very emotional Gillum after the contest, choking back tears of joy at times.
"What I was trying to sell to them was a family mentality, that no matter what happened, win or lose, we walk off the field as winners as long as we play together," continued the Somerset head coach. "I owed it to them to do everything I possibly could to make them potentially the best team that they could possibly be. Everybody doubted us all year. First year coach, got a rag-tag group of seniors, with only two returning players, but two players don't make a difference, right?"
Both Somerset and Boyle County were locked up in a defensive struggle early on, with neither club getting many scoring opportunities.
That all changed however very late in the first half of play.
With Boyle County's keeper way out of position inside the box, it was Chanler Edwards ripping a shot into the back of the net with only 1:14 left in the first half, giving the Jumpers a 1-0 lead at the intermission.
Early in the second half -- with 34:38 remaining in the contest -- Josh Tucker blasted a free kick past the Boyle County keeper from about 30 yards out, and Somerset had a 2-0 lead.
There was still plenty of time for the Rebels to fight their way back into this contest at that juncture, but Somerset was beginning to sniff a title that had eluded the Briar Jumpers for two decades.
Later in the half, the Rebels had a chance to get on the scoreboard, but a shot hit the crossbar, preserving the shutout at that point.
After that, Somerset's defense, along with an outstanding effort by the Jumpers keeper -- Landen Lonesky -- did the rest, bringing home that elusive regional title for the first time in 20 years.
"After the Mercer County game two night's ago, I was excited through the roof," pointed out coach Gillum. "After last night, it was one of those things where we got the win over Danville, but it was like a calming sensation. We didn't celebrate, but instead we talked about the next game and we talked about today."
"I couldn't sleep last night," Gillum continued. "We have a newborn baby, wife at home, and this is just one of those things that has just felt like a dream this entire time. I just felt like I was in a dream all day today. These players that we have, they make me look good. This is all on them, as well as my assistant coaches. All the credit goes to them."
Somerset with the win, moved to 11-5-1 on the year, and will advance into next week's post season play.
Local members of the Boy's 12th Regional All-Tournament Soccer Team were Hayden Shadoan from Southwestern, along with Christian Whitis, Derek Arias, Chanler Edwards, and Landen Lonesky from Somerset.
