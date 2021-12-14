Somerset ends slide with win over Casey County

For the Somerset Briar Jumpers, the number 'four' was the magic numeral for Ryan Young and crew on Tuesday night.
Facing the visiting Casey County Rebels at The Briar Patch in a pivotal 47th District game for both clubs, the 1-4 Briar Jumpers -- in the midst of a four-game losing skid -- needed a win, and in the worst way.
Thanks to a hot start offensively out of the gate, and thanks to holding Casey County to only four points in a decisive second quarter, coach Young and Somerset got well, and got well in a hurry.
The Briar Jumpers got a balanced scoring attack in Tuesday night's contest, led by Jack Harmon's 18 points, while Ben Godby added 16 points, and Jack Bruner chipped in with 14 points.
As a result, it was Somerset moving to 2-4 on the season and to 1-1 in district play, with a 70-52 win over Casey County.
"Breaking down our tape, I think our kids gained a lot of confidence in the Lincoln County game, even in a loss, just specifically with how we guarded during stretches of that game," pointed out Young, immediately after Tuesday's contest.
"That was a good tape for us to watch and break down, and kind of reinforce the things and the defensive habits we are trying to stress in practice," continued the Somerset coach. "Typically, my teams do get better defensively throughout the course of the year, and as long as we continue on that path, we'll have opportunities to be in basketball games."
Godby – who came off the bench for the Briar Jumpers – tallied half of his 16 points in the opening quarter of play – that saw Somerset hold an 18-12 lead over the Rebels after the game's first eight minutes.
In the second frame however, Casey County went ice cold from the field, and Somerset took full advantage by basically throwing and landing a knock down punch the Rebels were never able to overcome.
Casey County's Logan Stephens had Casey County's lone bucket in the second quarter, and he also had one of the Rebels two made free throws in the period – that was it – only four points by the visitors from Liberty in the second stanza.
Somerset meanwhile was knocking down shots all over the place. Harmon completed an old-fashioned three-point play very late in the opening half of play which helped his club double up the score on the Rebels at 32-16.
On the Briar Jumpers next possession, the SHS senior scored again down in the paint, and Somerset ran into the locker room with a 34-16 lead over Casey County at the intermission.
Before Tuesday night's game, Somerset had faced a brutal early schedule, playing the likes of regional contenders Boyle County and Lincoln County at home, while facing a very good Rockcastle County team on the road.
Even though that stretch had seen Somerset drop four games in a row -- including a home loss to East Jessamine -- Young says playing that caliber of competition early on for his young team may very well have been what the doctor ordered for his players.
"I think we have a pretty good blueprint on what we need to do to be successful, and what we need to do to improve defensively, as well as limiting our turnovers, and knowing what we need to do to just be more confident at this level," stated Young.
Ethan Willoughby – who paced the Rebels with 22 points – started to heat up in the second half, scoring seven of his 15 second half points in the third period of play.
However, even though Casey County won the third period 21-18, the Rebels still trailed the Briar Jumpers 52-37 headed into the fourth quarter, and would not get any closer.
Harmon scored 11 of his 18 points after the intermission, while Jack Bruner notched eight of his 14 points in the second half.
Godby – after his hot start with 10 first half points -- made some nice drives to the hoop for points in the second half, helping the Jumpers place three players in double figures in the win.
"This team is going to continue to get better throughout the course of the year," stated Young. "These guys have got to gel – they've only played six basketball games together as a unit – and basketball is a cohesion sport."
"I do think sliding Ben (Godby) out of the starting rotation over the last couple of games has kind of freed him up, and just getting back to who he is, and that's an attacker and a finisher," continued the Briar Jumper coach. "We love how our big guys played tonight, and how they played together. Jack Harmon has been a warrior for us over the past three games, and he had 14 rebounds tonight, so that's a huge double-double for us."
Somerset will return to action on Friday night in another huge 47th District contest, as the Briar Jumpers will travel to Pulaski County to face the 7-0 Maroons in an early-season showdown between the cross-town rivals.
That game will be a girl-boy doubleheader, and will follow the girl's contest, which tips off the action on Friday evening beginning at 6 p.m.
