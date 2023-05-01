The Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled to London over the weekend to compete in the Cardinal Classic meet hosted by South Laurel High School. The Jumpers faired decently well over the course of the meet, lodging two wins in the events.
In the boys' 100m dash, senior Grayson Turner finished second in a time of 11.65, while junior Cameron Mccaskill finished seventh in a time of 12.13. Senior Daniel Richardson finished in 15th place with a time of 12.61, freshman Bryson Church finished in 28th with a time of 13.29 and sophomore Bryson Stone finished in 31st with a time of 13.43.
In the boys' 200m dash, junior Reese Blakeman finished in 25th place with a time of 28.02, while eighth grader Jonas Blakeman finished 35th in a time of 32.62.
In the boys' 400m dash, Stone finished in 20th place with a time of 1:02.75.
In the boys' 800m, sophomore John Lackey finished in 25th with a time of 2:42.30 and seventh grader Cameron Underwood finished in 26th with a time of 2:43.76.
In the boys' 1600m, Lackey finished in 20th with a time of 5:44.42, while Underwood finished in 22nd with a time of 5:47.28. Freshman Eli Eastham finished 27th in a time of 6:07.11.
Richardson finished in sixth place in the boys' 300m hurdles with a time of 49.59.
Somerset finished seventh in the boys' 4x100m relay with a time of 50.13.
Somerset finished sixth in the boys' 4x200m relay with a time of 1:44.88.
The Jumpers placed sixth as well in the boys' 4x800m relay with a time of 10:16.90.
Turner won the boys' long jump with a distance of 18-10.50. Freshman Jackson Burgess finished in 17th with a distance of 15-00.00.
In the boys' triple jump, Turner finished in sixth with a distance of 37-05.00, while Jackson Burgess finished in ninth with a distance of 35-11.00.
Reese Blakeman came in second in the boys' pole vault with a height of 10-06.00, while Jonas Blakeman came in sixth with a height of 8-06.00.
In the boys' discus, Mccaskill came in 10th with a distance of 99-09.00, while sophomore Reggie Smith came in 30th with a distance of 60-00.00.
In the boys' shot put, Smith came in 26th with a distance of 26-08.00.
In the girls' 100m dash, sophomore Isabella McKenzie finished in seventh with a time of 14.16, while her senior teammate Jolie May finished in eighth with a time of 14.27. Seventh graders Alyssa Sanders and Jaycee Cothron came in 28th and 29th with times of 15.48 and 15.52 respectively, freshman Lily King came in 35th with a time of 16.69 and seventh grader Trinity Hall came in 37th with a time of 17.45.
In the girls' 400m dash, McKenzie came in third with a time of 1:04.94, Sanders came in 19th with a time of 1:18.51 and Hall came in 23rd with a time of 1:27.32.
In the girls' 100m hurdles, Cothron came in eighth place with a time of 21.49.
In the girls' high jump, junior Grace Burgess came in fifth place with a height of 4-06.00.
In the girls' long jump, Grace Burgess came in fourth place with a distance of 15-00.00, May finished 14th with a distance of 12-11.00 and Cothron came in 30th with a distance of 10-11.00.
Burgess won the girls' triple jump with a distance of 33-01.00.
In the girls' discus, King finished in 23rd place with a distance of 39-11.00.
Somerset will next compete on Friday in the Randy Elmore PCI Track Classic.
