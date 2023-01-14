The Somerset Briar Jumpers were in action at Somerset Christian against the Danville Admirals. The Danville Admirals were 12-5 and Somerset was 11-5 before tonight’s match-up for the Championship of the 12th Region All “A” Classic. The Briar Jumpers were also playing with a heavy heart after the loss of a family member.
Somerset had an early lead at the start of the first quarter, but they looked defeated after Jarius Bryant scored 17 of his 33 points in the first quarter. The Admirals took the lead and never looked back; their largest coming at the end of the second quarter 40-21. Somerset pulled within 10 points in the fourth quarter but could never gain enough momentum to get closer.
Somerset ended up losing the game 70-59 and took Runner-Up in the 12th Region All “A” classic, with Danville taking the Championship and earning a trip to Richmond to play in All “A” State two weekends from now. Head coach Ryan Young made sure to point out how well that Danville played following the game but was clearly coaching the game under a heavy heart.
“Extremely tough emotional day. Just want to give my thoughts and condolences to Ben’s family. Josh was a great supporter of our team, and really just proud of Ben and our whole team for competing. We could have folded tent but really battled in the 2nd half. Credit to Danville they were lights out from 2, and hard to beat when they shoot like that. They dominated us on the glass early and their physical defense took us out of our stuff,” he explained.
Somerset was led in scoring by Ben Godby with 13 points, Indred Whitaker with 10, Josh Bruner with nine, Landen Lonesky with seven, Josh Lewis with five, Jack Bruner with five, Kole Grundy with two, Aedyn Absher with two and Jacob Bartley with one.
Danville was lead in scoring by Jarius Bryant, who had a game-high 33 points, Jalen Dunn with 24, Demauriah Brown with five, Owen Barnes with three and Josh Bixler with three.
Somerset will travel across town to Southwestern on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to play the Warriors for the first time since 2017 in the night cap of the Warrior Classic.
