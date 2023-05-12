Winners of four straight, the Somerset Lady Jumpers were in action on Friday night in their home finale, hosting a surging West Jessamine squad that had won three of their last four contests. The Jumpers have been near the top of the 12th Region standings for a majority of the year, trailing only East Jessamine.
Somerset and West Jessamine were in for a long night of softball, as few runs were scored between the two teams. A late run scored by the Colts drove this game into extra innings. After each scoring one run in the eighth inning, a run scored in the ninth proved to be the difference, as Somerset dropped the game by a score of 4-3.
Sophomore Emerson Collins made it to base safely to lead off the game, reaching second base on a throwing error. After the first strikeout of the contest for Carly Cain, a ground out by junior Madison Green gave the Colts the first run of the ball game. A pop fly concluded the top of the first.
Jazlynn Shadoan was hit by a pitch to begin the bottom of the first. A ground ball advanced her to second before an RBI single by Mollie Lucas tied the ball game up at 1-1. Two straight pop outs to the shortstop retired the side.
Although eighth grader Michaela Tate reached on another error to begin the top of the second inning, the Lady Jumpers turned three straight outs to leave her stranded on first base.
Kayleigh Bartley found success in the bottom of the second, hitting a single to the shortstop. Bartley found her way to scoring position following a sacrifice bunt from Kennadi Asher. She was left stranded there though after the first strikeout of the evening from Tate.
The Colts were threatening to score again in the top of the third, as eighth grader Paige Hobgood and Green hit back-to-back singles with two outs on the board. Bartley caught a fly ball for the third out to leave both of the runners stranded, however.
Shadoan again reached base safely in the bottom of the third, as she was walked once again. She too, however, was left stranded after West Jessamine was able to turn three straight outs, including Tate recording another strikeout.
Tate began the top of the fourth inning in the batter’s box and struck a single into left field. Once again, the opposing side was able to retire three straight batters to prevent a score, with Cain grabbing a strikeout as well.
Emme Goforth led off in the bottom of the fourth and hit a line drive to deep left field for a double, giving the Jumpers a runner in scoring position with no outs. Somerset was finally able to break the tie after a hit from Grace Prichard, landing in left, resulted in an RBI double to make it 2-1 in favor of the home team. Asher was walked to give Somerset runners on the corners before the Colts turned two outs to leave both runners stranded.
Again, West Jessamine began an inning with two straight singles, as seventh grader Addison Vahle and Collins hit singles to begin the top of the fifth. Cain came to the rescue on the mound, striking out two of the next three batters to retire the side.
Emry Pyles reached on an error to begin the bottom of the fifth, with Lucas replacing her after a fielder’s choice. A two out single by Goforth gave Somerset two base runners but a ground out ended their scoring chance.
A strikeout by Cain put West Jessamine down to just one out to work with in the top of the sixth inning before a single by eighth grader Abigail Myszak. Another single, this one by eighth grader Delaney Dix, was followed by a throwing error that allowed both runners to make it into scoring position. A fly out ended the danger for the Lady Jumpers.
Another single from Bartley began the bottom of the sixth, before a strikeout and a double play, turned by Myszak, ended any hope of another Somerset run coming home.
The Colts began their last chance to tie the game up in the top of the seventh with a bunt single from Collins. An error allowed Hobgood to reach safely before the Jumpers were able to turn a double play to put West Jessamine down to their final out of the ball game. The game wouldn’t end here though, as junior Alexis Thompson hit an RBI double to tie the game up at 2-2. A fly out ended the inning with Somerset now trying to win the game.
Unfortunately, this game was destined for extra innings as Somerset went three up and three down, with a Tate strikeout in the middle, to push this game to the eighth with a tied score.
Two straight strikeouts by Cain began the top of the eighth, with the placed runner on second advancing to third after an error. An RBI single by Vahle landed in left field to give West Jessamine a 3-2 lead. A ground out was turned by Kylie Spencer to retire the side, giving the Jumpers a chance to respond.
Cain reached on an error to begin the bottom of the eighth frame, giving Somerset two base runners early. Tate threw another strikeout for the second out, although the Lady Jumpers scored the game-tying run after a throwing error allowed Lucas to come home from second base. Another strikeout ended the inning with the score still tied.
Another strikeout by Cain put the Colts down to their final out in the top of the ninth inning, although Collins was on third base for them. An RBI double by Thompson put West Jessamine on top once again, putting the pressure firmly back on Somerset as the game went into the bottom of the frame.
Asher began the bottom of the ninth with a sacrifice bunt to get Bartley over to third base, giving Somerset a chance to at least tie the game up once again. However, Tate clutched up on the mound for the Colts, throwing two straight strikeouts to conclude the ball game. Somerset fell 4-3 to West Jessamine but it was a hard fought contest on both sides.
The Lady Jumpers were led by an RBI apiece from Lucas and Prichard, while Goforth and Bartley led with two hits each. Cain pitched all nine innings, allowing the four runs on 11 hits with eight strikeouts. West Jessamine was led by two RBI’s from Thompson.
Somerset falls to 20-8 for the season and will be in action on Saturday for the final time in the regular season. They will play twice at Southwestern in the Don Franklin Showcase. The Jumpers play Corbin at 10 a.m. and East Jessamine in their season finale at 6 p.m.
