Somerset falls in Pitchers' Duel

Winners of 4 of their last 5 contests, the Somerset Briar Jumpers returned home on Thursday evening for their 2nd-to-last game of the regular season (before beginning their post-season run against Casey County in the 47th district tournament, which they, in fact, are hosting this year), in which their opponents were a very strong team out of the 4th region, the Barren County Trojanettes (who came into this game with a 20-8-1 record). Both teams sent out aces to the mound in this one, with Somerset sending out, per usual, Carly Cain (31 games pitched, 21-11 record, a 3.02 earned run average, and 132 strikeouts). Barren County would counter with Lilie Broady as their starting pitcher (25 games pitched, 17-6 record with 1 save, a 2.47 earned run average, and 162 strikeouts). It was a pretty packed house and fans who love the good old pitching duel were in luck on this night, as both pitchers were throwing light out stuff on the mound. There would only be 1 run scored in the entire game, with a sacrifice fly by the Trojanettes in the 6th inning being the difference here, as Barren County would defeat Somerset 1-0.
The first batter up for Barren County in the top of the first would line out to 2nd base to get the action going. Allie Anderson would record the first hit of the game after this as she would hit a line drive just barely past the short stop into left field for the single. The next batter up would fly out to right field to put 2 outs on the board. Anderson would be able to steal 2nd base before the batter up at the plate would fly out to the short stop to retire the side and leave the runner stranded on 2nd. Broady would strike out the first batter she seen in the bottom of the frame. Addison Langford would give the Jumpers their first hit following this, as she would strike a single to right field. Mollie Lucas would give Somerset 2 base runners with only 1 out as she would also strike a single, this one to left field. Both of the runners would stay where they were, however, as the next batter would fly out to left field before Broady would grab her 2nd strikeout of the evening to end the 1st inning.
Somerset would be able to retire the first 2 batters up for Barren County in the top of the second, with the 2nd batter flying out to deep left field on a hit that, with a little more power on the ball, could have possibly cleared the fence. Kynlee Sentle would be able to draw a walk to reach base safely but that would be all the Trojanettes could manage in this half-inning, as the next batter would fly out in the infield to retire the side. The bottom of the 2nd went by fast, as Barren County would retire 3 straight batters hitting in the infield. Both pitchers seemed extremely locked-in at this point.
It would be 3 straight fly outs for the visiting Trojanettes in the top of the third inning, with the innings seemingly lasting only moments at this point in the ball game. Broady would open up the bottom of the frame with her 3rd strikeout of the game. The next 2 batters for the Jumpers didn't fare that well either, as they would hit in the infield, with both balls easily fielded (one via fly out and the other via line out) and with that, the 3rd inning was over.
The first batter up for Barren County in the top of the fourth would hit a deep fly ball into center field, with center fielder Jazlynn Shadoan making an outstanding diving catch to record the first out here. The following batter would also fly out into the outfield, with it looking to be a quick inning once again. Riley Reed would be able to leg out an infield single to give Barren County a base runner, before Cain would be able to strike out her 1st batter of the game to end the top of the frame. The first 2 batters up for Somerset would hit into the infield once again to retire both of them. Broady would then retire the side as she struck out her 4th batter of the night. It truly seemed at this point that the first team to score a run would win this ball game (which as you will read, turned out to be true).
Cain would open up the top of the fifth with her 2nd strikeout of the game to put the first out on the scoreboard for the Jumpers. The next 2 batters for Barren County would line out and fly out to retire the side with no more runners coming aboard. Broady once again looked to be unhittable in the bottom of the inning, as she would strike out the first 2 batters she faced to give her a 5th and 6th strikeout on the game. The following batter would line out in the infield to once again bring a quick close to the inning.
Katie Murphy would open up the sixth inning with an infield single to reach base with no outs, seemingly one of the best opportunities either team had the whole ball game to get a runner home. After Murphy would manage to steal 2nd base, a pop fly by Anderson would serve its purpose in getting the run home, as Murphy would advance to 3rd base. Broady stepped up to take her at-bat, where she would smartly hit the ball into right field, Murphy would tag up from 3rd and would be able to slide into home plate ahead of the throw, giving the Trojanettes the 1st run of the ball game and putting them ahead 1-0. This would be all that Barren County could get across, as the next batter would fly out to left field, but the damage was already done, as the pressure now laid squarely with the Briar Jumpers to get at least one run home in 2 innings. In the bottom of the 6th, the first batter up for Somerset couldn't get anything started, as she would line out in the infield. Back at the top of the batting order once again, Kaley Harris managed to hit a bunt cleanly just past the plate, giving her enough time to leg out a single and give the Jumpers some hope with a runner on with 1 out. The next batter up would also attempt a bunt but sadly it would pop up straight into the air with an infielder catching it for the 2nd out. The lone base runner would then be caught trying to steal 2nd base, as the throw narrowly was ahead of her slide and thus, the side was retired, Somerset now having only 3 more outs to get the game tied up.
Reed would lead off the top of the seventh for the Trojanettes, where she would launch a single to right field to cause some trouble for Somerset. Mary Schalk would then lay a sacrifice bunt to advance the runner into scoring position, where Abby Elmore would then come in to pinch run for Reed. After Elmore managed to steal 3rd base, a good bunt was put down by Sentle to give her the single, putting runners on the corners with just 1 out, Barren County threatening to put even more pressure on the home team. Sentle then stole 2nd base to put both of the base runners into scoring position, before Cain would strike out her 3rd batter of the evening to put the Jumpers just one out away from getting out of the jam. The next batter would come up and would proceed to fly out to left field, retiring the side and giving the Jumpers their final chance to score a run. The first batter up would line out to give Somerset only 2 more outs to work with, although she did manage to take a lot of pitchers from Broady. Broady would then strike out her 7th batter of the night to put the Jumpers down to their final out. The final batter had a valiant effort for Somerset, with her hit reaching far back in left field, almost reaching the wall, but it was successfully fielded by Barren County, giving the Trojanettes a 1-0 victory over the Briar Jumpers. A tremendous effort by both pitchers here tonight and I personally don't believe either team should be mad at their effort. Both pitchers were just almost unhittable tonight.
Somerset falls to 21-13 with the loss and have one more game left in the regular season before their post-season run begins. That game will be on Saturday at home, where they will take on the Lady Knights of Marion County (22-10), with first pitch scheduled for Noon.
