The Somerset Lady Jumpers traveled all the way to Owensboro over the weekend to compete in the All "A" State Tournament. Somerset was motivated after earning a split in their series against Pulaski County and it showed on Saturday, as Somerset swept their three pool games and advanced onto bracket play on Sunday. Unfortunately, their run ended their, as they fell to Bethlehem in the quarterfinals 10-2.
In game one on Saturday, Somerset defeated Wolfe County 12-4. The Jumpers were led in that contest by seven RBI's from Grace Prichard, three from Emme Goforth and one apiece from Carly Cain and Kennadi Asher. Cain struck out seven over her seven innings on the mound. Wolfe County was led by two RBI's from freshman Abby Stone.
In game two, Somerset squared off with Holy Cross (Louisville) and came away with an impressive 8-1 victory. The Lady Jumpers were led by four RBI's from Cain and one apiece from Emry Pyles, Mollie Lucas, Kayleigh Bartley and Prichard. Pyles and Cain both hit home runs in the ball game. Cain allowed just five hits and one run with five strikeouts on the mound. Holy Cross was led by the lone RBI from junior Tia Satterley.
Somerset finished pool play undefeated with a come from behind victory against Trimble County 6-5. Jazlynn Shadoan led Somerset with two RBI's, while Lucas, Cain, Bartley and Asher each had one. Cain added four strikeouts to her tally for the day. Trimble County was led by two RBI's from sophomore Hannah Chilton.
In the quarterfinals, the Jumpers faced off against Bethlehem and that is where their run came to an end, with Somerset falling by a score of 10-2. Somerset was led by an RBI apiece from Bartley and Asher, while Cain struck out four batters in the contest. Bethlehem was led by two RBI's from sophomore Alexis Hume. Junior Kaitlyn Cissell struck out 10 batters on the mound.
Somerset's record stands at 16-7 following the weekend of games and Somerset will host South Laurel on Monday.
