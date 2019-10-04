Somerset falls in 4 sets to Lady Lakers

The Russell County Lakers volleyball team beat the Briar Jumpers 3-1 in a four-set thriller last night at Somerset.
Junior Evan Hoover helped her Lakers to a 6-1 start to the opening set with a pair of kills.
Junior Trinity Burkett killed their run and added two aces to help the Jumpers go on a 7-0 run and take an 8-6 lead over Russell County.
The teams battled back and forth for the remainder of the set, but it was the Briar Jumpers who came out on top 28-26 with a lot of help from Burkett.
Burkett had a dominant opening set for the Jumpers, and she finished it with four aces, and eight kills.
The Lakers came out of the gate hot again, this time at the start of the second set. They started with an 8-1 run to shift the momentum in their favor.
Again, the Jumpers were able to battle back but Russell County stayed just one step ahead throughout the set and came out on top 25-21.
The third set was a back and forth at the very beginning, but the Lakers began to pull away towards the middle of the set with a 10-2 run that gave them a 17-9 lead.
Just like the first two set, the Jumpers were relentless and cut the Laker lead to just one and had it 22-20.
Russell County was able to keep their momentum despite the effort by Somerset and they won their second set in a row, this time 25-22.
The final set seemed to be tied for the majority of it, but the Lakers steadily pulled away towards the end.
The Jumpers came back and came very close again as they were just down by one at 23-22 but a pair of errors gave Russell County a 25-22 set win and a 3-1 victory.
The Jumpers fell to 8-17 on the season and they will be back in action Tuesday, Oct. 15, at McCreary Central where they will face off with the Raiders. Russell County advanced to 9-15 following the win.
