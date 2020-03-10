Somerset falls on a Danville buzzer-beater

It all came down to one final shot.
After trailing the whole game, Somerset Briar Jumper senior Jase Bruner put in a shot from inside the paint off an assist from junior guard Kade Grundy to even the score with the Danville Admirals at 64-64 with under a minute left in the final quarter last night at Pulaski County High School.
The Admirals took the ball and stalled the clock down to just 12 seconds before calling a timeout. When play resumed, they took their time, and just before the final buzzer sophomore Jalen Dunn laid the ball in to give his Admirals a 66-64 to send them to the 12th Region Championship tomorrow night where they will face West Jessamine at Pulaski.
"We have been in tough situations before, and we always battled back, " Somerset High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar stated. "It wasn't a question if we going battle back, because I knew we were going to. It was amore of when it was going to happen and we gave ourselves a chance like we always do."
"These guys are all winners, they are such a pleasure to coach, and I am blessed to be here coaching them," Dunbar stated. "These guys are successful in everything they do. The football players came to basketball practice 24 hours after winning the state championship, and after the baseball players lost in the state tournament in the summer they were at practice the very next day. These kids are tough, they give it everything they have and that is all I can ask for as a coach."
Both times the Jumpers and Danville met during the regular season, Somerset came out on top. The first time they played the Jumpers won 72-70 during the 12th Region All A Classic to get a spot in the All A State Tournament. Then in the final game of the regular season, Somerset blew out the Admirals 82-59.
Danville carried their losses throughout the post season and avenged them to get a shot at a 12th Region Championship.
The chip on the Admiral's shoulder showed right away as junior guard Dante Hayden nailed three shots behind three point line to give them a 9-1 lead early in the first quarter.
The Briar Jumpers struggled on both sides of the ball throughout the first. They were only able to come up with 8 points, and Danville racked up the points.
Late in the quarter the Admirals had a pair of threes from seniors Darrian Bell, and Damion Givens-Ford to give them a 21-8 lead heading into the second.
Somerset was able to draw numerous fouls and get into the bonus early in the second quarter, however, Danville continued to score and did not let them catch up.
Eight of Somerset's fourteen points in the second quarter came from the free through line. The Admiral's scored primarily on drives but did have a pair of threes from senior Trey Dawson, and Givens-Ford and led 39-22 heading into the second half.
After the break, the Jumpers finally got their offense in rhythm. They opened with a pair of free throws by Grundy after a technical foul was called on Danville's head coach, Ed McKinney.
After Grundy's two free throws, Somerset went wild from behind the arch. Bruner hit two threes in a row, and sophomore Gavin Stevens hit two as well.
The Jumpers cut Danville's lead inside double figures, but Admiral guard Aiden Sloan kept scoring on drives to keep Danville in front.
Late in the quarter, Sloan hit a deep contested three to put the Admirals up 12 points, and junior forward Dakota Acey hit an inside shot to cut it back to 10. However, Sloan was fouled just before the end of the third quarter and put in both of his free throws to give Danville a 52-40 lead heading into the fourth.
Junior guard Dylan Burton hit a three right at the start of the fourth quarter to get his Jumpers going. Then, junior forward Kaiya Sheron hit an inside shot, and received an and one opportunity after a foul. A few possessions later, Sheron added a three ball as well.
Later in the quarter, Bruner hit a three to cut the Admiral lead to 6 points, and Grundy pushed it to 4 with a driving layup.
Danville answered with a driving layup by Sloan and a free throw by Bell, but Somerset cut it right back to 4 points at 64-60 after Stevens nailed a three.
After a few turnovers by the Admirals, Burton cut the Admiral lead to 2 points with a pair of free throws and Bruner evened the score with his inside bucket but Danville overcame the Jumper comeback and finished on top after the clutch bucket by Dunn.
Despite a tough loss, the Briar Jumpers had a fantastic season and should be right back as 12th Region contenders next season. They finished with a final record of 26-6 on the season.
DHS 21 18 13 14 - 66
SHS 8 14 18 24 - 64
DANVILLE - Slone 15, Dawson 14, Hayden 11, Bell 8, Dunn 8, Givens-Ford 7, Turner 3.
SOMERSET - Grundy 15, Bruner 15, Burton 11, Stevens 11, Sheron 6, Acey 5, Cooper 1.
