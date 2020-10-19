Somerset falls to #3; Southwestern, Pulaski County remain in top 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Paintsville (9) 5-0 117 1

2. Pikeville (3) 5-1 108 2

3. Newport Central Catholic - 5-0 95 3

4. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-0 81 4

5. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 4-1 70 5

6. Crittenden Co. - 5-1 61 6

7. Bethlehem - 5-1 42 T7

8. Sayre - 6-0 33 9

9. Dayton - 5-1 20 T7

10. Raceland - 3-3 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 8. Bishop Brossart 6. Russellville 3. 14, Nicholas Co. 1. Campbellsville 1. Harlan 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (6) 5-1 107 4

2. Mayfield (3) 5-1 104 2

3. Somerset (1) 5-1 95 1

4. Breathitt Co. (1) 4-0 90 3

5. Beechwood - 4-2 72 5

6. Hancock Co. (1) 5-0 57 9

7. Danville - 3-1 44 8

8. West Carter - 5-1 31 6

9. Owensboro Catholic - 4-2 28 7

10. Murray - 4-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 7. Middlesboro 6. Shelby Valley 4. Caldwell Co. 1.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Elizabethtown (8) 6-0 112 1

2. Ashland Blazer (3) 4-0 109 2

3. Belfry (1) 4-2 99 3

4. Bardstown - 6-0 82 4

5. Lou. DeSales - 2-2 61 6

6. Rockcastle Co. - 4-1 49 7

7. Mercer Co. - 4-1 45 9

8. Russell - 5-1 42 5

9. Lou. Christian Academy - 2-2 33 8

10. Taylor Co. - 5-1 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Bell Co. 9. Union Co. 2. Paducah Tilghman 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (12) 5-0 120 1

2. Boyle Co. - 5-0 107 2

3. Lou. Central - 4-0 96 3

4. Franklin Co. - 3-0 80 4

5. Corbin - 4-1 74 5

6. Letcher County Central - 4-0 49 6

7. Lex. Catholic - 2-2 45 8

8. Wayne Co. - 2-2 27 7

9. Russell Co. - 4-0 26 9

10. Calloway Co. - 3-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Holmes 10. Allen Co.-Scottsville 5. Lincoln Co. 4. Knox Central 4.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (9) 5-0 113 1

2. South Warren (1) 4-0 105 2

3. Frederick Douglass (1) 3-1 90 3

4. Bowling Green - 4-1 81 4

5. Owensboro (1) 6-0 76 5

6. Scott Co. - 6-0 72 6

7. Southwestern - 6-0 49 7

8. Pulaski Co. - 5-1 23 9

9. South Oldham - 4-1 17 10

10. North Bullitt - 5-1 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Highlands 9. Lou. Fairdale 5. Greenwood 2. Woodford Co. 2. Graves Co. 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Trinity (11) 4-0 119 1

2. North Hardin (1) 6-0 107 2

3. Lou. Male - 4-1 88 3

4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 2-1 82 4

5. Lex. Bryan Station - 5-1 69 6

6. Lou. St. Xavier - 2-2 62 5

7. McCracken County - 4-1 48 7

8. Lou. Ballard - 2-2 23 9

9. Ryle - 3-3 17 NR

10. Henderson Co. - 3-1 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Lex. Paul Dunbar 10. Simon Kenton 7. Oldham Co. 6. Dixie Heights 6.

Tags

Recommended for you