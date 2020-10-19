Somerset falls to #3; Southwestern, Pulaski County remain in top 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Paintsville (9) 5-0 117 1
2. Pikeville (3) 5-1 108 2
3. Newport Central Catholic - 5-0 95 3
4. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-0 81 4
5. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 4-1 70 5
6. Crittenden Co. - 5-1 61 6
7. Bethlehem - 5-1 42 T7
8. Sayre - 6-0 33 9
9. Dayton - 5-1 20 T7
10. Raceland - 3-3 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 8. Bishop Brossart 6. Russellville 3. 14, Nicholas Co. 1. Campbellsville 1. Harlan 1.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lex. Christian (6) 5-1 107 4
2. Mayfield (3) 5-1 104 2
3. Somerset (1) 5-1 95 1
4. Breathitt Co. (1) 4-0 90 3
5. Beechwood - 4-2 72 5
6. Hancock Co. (1) 5-0 57 9
7. Danville - 3-1 44 8
8. West Carter - 5-1 31 6
9. Owensboro Catholic - 4-2 28 7
10. Murray - 4-2 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 7. Middlesboro 6. Shelby Valley 4. Caldwell Co. 1.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Elizabethtown (8) 6-0 112 1
2. Ashland Blazer (3) 4-0 109 2
3. Belfry (1) 4-2 99 3
4. Bardstown - 6-0 82 4
5. Lou. DeSales - 2-2 61 6
6. Rockcastle Co. - 4-1 49 7
7. Mercer Co. - 4-1 45 9
8. Russell - 5-1 42 5
9. Lou. Christian Academy - 2-2 33 8
10. Taylor Co. - 5-1 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Bell Co. 9. Union Co. 2. Paducah Tilghman 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Johnson Central (12) 5-0 120 1
2. Boyle Co. - 5-0 107 2
3. Lou. Central - 4-0 96 3
4. Franklin Co. - 3-0 80 4
5. Corbin - 4-1 74 5
6. Letcher County Central - 4-0 49 6
7. Lex. Catholic - 2-2 45 8
8. Wayne Co. - 2-2 27 7
9. Russell Co. - 4-0 26 9
10. Calloway Co. - 3-1 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Holmes 10. Allen Co.-Scottsville 5. Lincoln Co. 4. Knox Central 4.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Cov. Catholic (9) 5-0 113 1
2. South Warren (1) 4-0 105 2
3. Frederick Douglass (1) 3-1 90 3
4. Bowling Green - 4-1 81 4
5. Owensboro (1) 6-0 76 5
6. Scott Co. - 6-0 72 6
7. Southwestern - 6-0 49 7
8. Pulaski Co. - 5-1 23 9
9. South Oldham - 4-1 17 10
10. North Bullitt - 5-1 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Highlands 9. Lou. Fairdale 5. Greenwood 2. Woodford Co. 2. Graves Co. 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Trinity (11) 4-0 119 1
2. North Hardin (1) 6-0 107 2
3. Lou. Male - 4-1 88 3
4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 2-1 82 4
5. Lex. Bryan Station - 5-1 69 6
6. Lou. St. Xavier - 2-2 62 5
7. McCracken County - 4-1 48 7
8. Lou. Ballard - 2-2 23 9
9. Ryle - 3-3 17 NR
10. Henderson Co. - 3-1 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Lex. Paul Dunbar 10. Simon Kenton 7. Oldham Co. 6. Dixie Heights 6.
