Somerset falls to Admirals in All "A" Region tourney finale

The last time Somerset High School and Danville High School met on the baseball field was in the championship game of the 12th Region Tournament last spring. On Friday night, at the Charlie Taylor Field, the two powerhouse baseball programs met again for the 2022 All "A" 12th Region Championship.
Last spring, the Briar Jumpers fell to Danville by only one run after falling behind 8-0. On Friday, the Briar Jumpers fell behind again, but this time Somerset couldn't overcome the deficit in a 14-2 loss to the Admirals.
Danville pounded out 17 hits and scored eight runs in the final two frames. The Briar Jumpers compounded the Admirals massive hitting performance by committing six errors in the game.
The Briar Jumpers held off the Admirals from scoring in the first inning, after Danville put two runners on base with only one out. However, the Ads scored two runs in the top of the second inning on a two-out rally.
Somerset responded in the home half of the third frame to score two runs and tie the game at 2-2. The Briar Jumpers put two runners on base when both Jamison Coomer and Logan Purcell were hit by a pitches. Cole Reynolds walked to load the bases for Somerset. Josh Gross hit an infield single to bring home Coomer. Cayden Cimala singled to left field to score Purcell. With the bases loaded and only one out, the inning ended with back-to-back Somerset strikeouts.
Danville scored two runs in the both the fourth and fifth innings to go up 6-2. Meanwhile, the Briar Jumpers came up empty in those two innings.
The Admirals broke the game open in the fifth inning with five run scored to take an 11-2 lead, and they put two more on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh inning. Meanwhile, Somerset stranded one runner in each of the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
For the game, Cayden Cimala had two hits and scored a run. Josh Gross had a hit and drove in a run. Cole Reynolds and Kole Grundy had one hit each. On the mound, Josh Gross pitched four innings, Griffin Loy pitched two innings, and Raygan New pitched one inning.
Somerset (5-7) will play in the Keaton Hall Wood Bat Memorial in Bardstown on Saturday, on not play again until Tuesday, April 12, at Casey County High School.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
