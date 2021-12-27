Somerset falls to Aiken, Ohio

In their first action of the 2021 Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic, the Somerset Briar Jumpers played host to the visiting Falcons of Aiken (Cincinnati), Ohio. Somerset, coming into Monday night's game, was riding a 2 game win streak, with both of those wins coming at McCreary Central in the Arby's/KFC Classic, and were playing their best ball of the season up to this point, especially on the offensive side of the ball. However, the Briar Jumpers just couldn't get many shots to fall tonight, and although they were playing with a ton of intensity on the defensive end, they just didn't have enough to beat the Falcons, falling 45-33.
The visiting Falcons jumped out in front of the Briar Jumpers to begin the game, as midway through the first quarter they were leading 11-0, courtesy of points from C. Davis (2, as well as 1 steal and 2 assists), Perijuan Parson (4), and Langston Lee (5 and 1 steal). It looked almost hopeless at this point, as the pressure being exuded from Aiken seemed to be too much for Somerset to handle. The Briar Jumpers responded with a 9-1 run to end the first quarter of play down only 12-9, a remarkable turn around after a frustrating start to the game. Somerset had points during this run from Indred Whitaker (4), Logan Purcell (3), and Jack Bruner (2).
If fans at the game thought the first quarter was heavy on defense, they were in for a surprise during the 2nd quarter, as both teams only combined for a total of 6 points throughout the entirety of the quarter, as the Aiken Eagles saw their lead sit at 16-11 as the two teams went into the locker rooms. The Eagles in particular took advantage of the fact there is no shot clock in Kentucky high school basketball, as on 2 straight possessions, they ate up around 4 combined minutes just passing the ball back and forth. Credit where credit is due, however, as Somerset didn't let up on the defensive front, closing out on every player, and not showing any signs of being tired from all the running and switching. Aiken had their 4 points scored in the quarter by Dwight Richardson, and Somerset had their 2 points scored during the quarter by Whitaker.
The Aiken Eagles, clearly with something to prove on the offensive end of the ball, went on a 11-3 run through the beginning and middle of the 3rd quarter to increase their lead to 27-14. They were led on this run by Parson (2 points), Shaleyk Perry (2 points), Maleyk Perry (1 point), and Lee (6 points). Somerset would then answer with firepower of their own, going on a 12-4 run through the end of the 3rd quarter, trimming the deficit to just 31-26 heading into the final stanza of action. Somerset had points scored here by Ben Godby (8 points, including 4-4 from the free throw line) and Jack Bruner (4 points, including a buzzer beating lay-up that the crowd went absolutely crazy for).
Entering the 4th quarter, fans and players alike believed the Briar Jumpers could pull off another miraculous comeback, this after their epic comeback against Barbourville 2 games ago that saw the team come back from a 20 point deficit to take the win in overtime. Somerset trimmed the lead to within 3 as Jack Bruner had another basket for 2 in the opening moments of the quarter. Unfortunately, the Briar Jumpers cold shooting came back to haunt them, as Aiken went on a 14-5 run the rest of the way through the final quarter to take the win rather comfortably 45-33. The Eagles were led here by Davis (7 points, including a massive run-out dunk), Keonte Shealy (2 points), M. Perry (3 points), and Parson (2 points), while Somerset added points from Godby (4, including a great and-1 jumper) and Josh Bruner (1).
The Briar Jumpers were led in scoring by Godby (13 points, which led all scorers) and Jack Bruner (10 points), and also had contributions from Indred Whitaker (6 points), Logan Purcell (3 points), and Josh Bruner (1 point). Aiken was led in scoring by Langston Lee (11 points), and 9 points a piece from Perijuan Parson and C. Davis. The Briar Jumpers fall to 4-7 on the year, and will be in action again on Tuesday, December 28th, as they will host the Wolves of Wolfe County in their 2nd game of the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic, and tip-off is tentatively scheduled for 7:15 PM.
